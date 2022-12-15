In celebration of the Christmas season, White’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a community communion service on Dec. 21
The service will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church, located on Hwy. 622 in Drake.
Jana Thornton, chairperson of the church council, said anyone is welcome to stop by during that time.
“It’s going to be very simple and will be a come and go as you are service,” she said. “If you are on your way home from work and have time and are interested in taking communion to celebrate the season, feel free to stop in.”
The sanctuary will be open for prayer, quiet meditation and for receiving communion.
Thornton said the minister will be available for those who would like to speak with him.
“We just ask that you be respectful of others and wait for a spot to open up at the table before you speak to him,” she said
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the communion service was put on hold, and Thornton said it was decided at the last minute last year to have it, “but we didn’t advertise it much because we didn’t have much time,” and the only advertising was on the church sign.
She said she hopes this year, “a lot of people from the community will take a few minutes and stop by.”
“We offer this as a convenience, since this is such a busy time of year,” she said. “We just want everybody to feel welcome. A lot of people don’t understand that communion in the Methodist church is open. Anybody can come and denomination doesn’t matter. There is always an open table, especially this time of year.”
The communion service wraps up a year-long celebration of the church’s 120th anniversary as the only United Methodist church in the Drake, Boyce and Plano communities. The church still remains at the same location since 1902.
In addition to the community communion service, the church will have its regular Christmas Day and New Year’s Day services at 9:30 a.m. The one-hour services allow those who attend an opportunity to do so and continue with other holiday and family events.
For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page, White’s Chapel United Methodist Church.