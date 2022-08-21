For months, Lost River Cave’s waterways have been invaded by billowy soap suds, sometimes several feet high. The contaminant often appears hours after rainfall and recently without any weather warnings at all.
Since the most recent suds issue began in mid-July, tours have been canceled, staff have experienced eye and respiratory irritation from the strong detergent-like odor and in early August, a wedding ceremony at the cave featured an unexpected bright white sudsy background to pair with the bride’s gown, said Rho Lansden, Lost River Cave executive director.
One question has been floating around after repeated reporting to environmental agencies: who is responsible for leading the investigation?
There are four agencies involved in the Lost River Cave suds investigation: City of Bowling Green Stormwater Management, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Warren County Water District and the Kentucky Division of Water.
According to City Environmental Manager Matt Powell, all of these agencies are coordinating “to conduct inspections of utilities, inspections of industrial and commercial facilities, as well as to coordinate future testing.”
“In the past I’m aware of several agencies conducting inspections of local facilities, utilities being examined, karst features being investigated, and water samples being analyzed,” Powell wrote in an email to the Daily News. “In each incident the suds have receded before a source could be positively identified.”
This time around, the agencies are first revisiting their past efforts to ensure that nothing was missed, and then determining whether newer sampling methods and efforts will be able to resolve the issue.
Powell said that in the past year, the city has tested Lost River Cave for anionic surfactants, the chemical compounds making up soap suds, twice. However, to his knowledge there is no exhaustive list of the surfactants used by all area businesses that could be used to match an environmental sample with a facility’s specific chemical usage, he said.
Additionally, since surfactants are not considered “hazardous materials” under federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know acts that require regular reporting of hazardous materials, it’s unlikely that surfactants like detergents would be included in such reports.
The city of Bowling Green does have some investigative power, though. It was issued a Phase II Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4), which requires the city to implement an ordinance prohibiting all illicit discharges “to the maximum extent practicable.”
Those ordinances can be found in section 21 of Bowling Green’s Code of Ordinances. An illicit discharge is defined as anything besides “naturally-occurring stormwater, including but not limited to pollutants or hazardous materials.”
A person or entity is in violation of the law if they allow any illicit discharge to enter the city’s storm sewer system or any other conveyance.
If the city suspects wrongdoing, it is responsible for investigating. This can involve entering facilities for inspections, installation of monitoring measures, sampling and copying relevant records. But the city is also instructed to report severe problems to the Kentucky Division of Water, Powell said. That step has already been taken in this case, and may allow for a level of investigative work that is outside the city’s ability.
The Kentucky Division of Water did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is also responsible for investigation of issues like this, according to section 23 of the city’s Code of Ordinances.
Facilities that use chemicals and materials that cannot be discharged directly into the wastewater system must funnel their discharge through BGMU’s pretreatment facilities. If they fail to do this, they are in violation of city ordinances.
Like the city, BGMU’s general manager is authorized to enter any facility at any time to investigate wastewater discharge. BGMU General Manager Mike Gardener said that neither BGMU nor Warren County Water District has detected surfactants in their infrastructure, which would likely happen if the contaminant were coming through the sewer system.
However, the Code of Ordinances states that the general manager still has the authority to “inquire into any processes including metallurgical, chemical, oil, refining, ceramic, paper or other industries even beyond that point having a direct bearing on the kind and source of discharge to the public sanitary sewer.”
LaJuana Wilcher, former EPA senior regulatory official for water programs, said the responsibility hot potato has placed the burden on Lost River Cave, which has had to pay for outside testing.
“It’s either coming from surface runoff someplace or there’s a leaking tank, pipe or sewer line,” Wilcher said. “It’s coming from someplace in this little watershed and so far, no one has stepped up and said, ‘Yes, we are going to be in charge, because that’s what we are required to do by our law.’ “