Ad Spending by Campaign

According to Medium Buying, which tracks Kentucky election advertisements, Pro-Craft groups including Kelly Craft’s personal campaign and the political action committee supporting her, Commonwealth PAC, have spent the most on television and radio advertisements.

 Sarah Michels

One thing’s for sure about this year’s Republican primary election for governor: Kelly Craft is dominating the airwaves.

