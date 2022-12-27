After ordering local power companies to implement a series of rolling power outages during the Dec. 23-24 winter storm, the Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting a “deep dive” investigation to determine future corrective action plans.
Scott Fiedler, TVA media and public relations officer, said that the power grid is now stable and that the electric utility corporation does not anticipate any further challenges.
It was a “once in a generation” storm, Fiedler said, even though the area has experienced much lower temperatures than the single digits it reached Friday across the region.
While TVA plans for extreme weather events with regular maintenance and power grid updates, it was unprepared for how quickly the storm came in and the strong gusts of wind that accompanied it, Fiedler said.
“Mother Nature’s speed and intensity exceeded our efforts,” he said. “Not only did that affect our area, it affected a broad swath of the South and a geographic region across the United States.”
TVA ordered its 153 local power companies to start planned intermittent power interruptions for about 1.5 hours the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, and about 4.5 hours on Saturday, Dec. 24. TVA ended the rolling blackouts around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The rolling blackouts were supposed to be limited to 15-30 minute increments to ensure anyone relying on electricity for medical conditions or preparing for Christmas festivities would be as minimally impacted as possible, Fiedler said.
There was no way to exclude individual homes from blackouts, though, said Chad Spencer, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities electric division manager. BGMU controlled the power outages using circuit breakers, which each run power to a large number of homes.
Some people experienced longer outages due to issues with mechanical equipment, Spencer said. Some circuit breakers were unable to close back into the power grid after 15 minutes due to freezing temperatures, he said.
Fiedler said that while the local power companies had to comply with the order, they each had their own specific plans for how to best reduce the power load.
On Friday, Spencer said BGMU didn’t get through its entire system, and so not everyone experienced a blackout. However, on Saturday, it was asked to shed 10% of its power load, and the average home had about three 15-minute blackouts.
Warren RECC, which serves 72,905 members in the south central Kentucky region, only had outages on Dec. 24 from 5:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., said Kim Phelps, senior communications director, in an email.
Phelps said that the blackouts were not caused by any transmission or distribution issues at Warren RECC, but instead by generation capacity issues at TVA.
“As a customer of TVA, Warren RECC complied with requests for action to prevent a much larger event outage event across the Valley,” Phelps said. “We review processes and actions after any large event, and we will do the same for this one.”
Phelps also recommended that members have a plan for outages, including charged phones, flashlights with batteries and a backup plan for heating in case of cold weather. Around 7 p.m. Friday, TVA experienced a peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts, compared to a typical 24,000-megawatt demand in December.
That’s enough to power 18 million homes, Fiedler said. There are only four million homes in the TVA region. The power demand peak was the third highest in TVA’s 89-year history.
Local customers took to Facebook to express their frustration with the rolling blackouts. Many asked why they weren’t given a schedule of rolling blackouts so they could prepare for the exact times their home would be without power.
An accurate schedule would be impossible to provide, said Fiedler, since electricity is a commodity that is generated and used simultaneously in constantly changing amounts.
Local power companies are responsible for balancing power generation and usage in these dynamic situations, as temperatures rise and fall, people plug electronics in and out and thermostats are turned up or down.
“You can’t have a plan because you don’t know how much load is in an area at a certain time,” Fiedler said.
If a power company knew that power usage would be constant at 10,000 megawatts for 24 hours, it could plan an accurate schedule, but that’s not the case.
Fluctuating variables make it impossible to predict how many homes will have to lose power to balance out an unknown volume of power usage at a future point in time.
TVA is still working on a deep dive into what caused the need for rolling blackouts in the days before Christmas and what measures it could take to prevent a similar situation in the future.
In the meantime, if another winter storm comes, there are several ways customers can help reduce the load on the power grid recommended by TVA, including:
- lowering thermostats one or two degrees;
- delaying running loads of laundry or the dishwasher;
- turning off unnecessary lights; and
- opening window coverings when it’s sunny outside to warm the home without using extra power.
Spencer said that BGMU is looking into establishing an automated text system for winter storms and other weather emergencies impacting the power grid, instead of relying on Facebook.
“We need to better prepare ourselves for future events,” he said.