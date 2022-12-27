Snow, and arctic temps, hit region on Christmas weekend
Buy Now

The snow-producing front that moved into southcentral Kentucky on Thursday night and early Friday morning led to a call from TVA for utilities to impose rolling blackouts to ensure there was enough power available. According to the Kentucky Mesonet, temperatures in Warren County plummeted from around 49 degrees noon Thursday to -4 Friday morning.

 Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com

After ordering local power companies to implement a series of rolling power outages during the Dec. 23-24 winter storm, the Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting a “deep dive” investigation to determine future corrective action plans.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter@sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.