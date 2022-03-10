Residents of the fast-growing Rich Pond community in southern Warren County should soon have an option for dental and orthodontic services that’s closer to home.
Wiesemann Orthodontics, through the Richpond Grove LLC that is associated with the orthodontic business, has been approved by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning expected to lead to development of a business center near Rich Pond Road and Nashville Road.
Rezoning from residential estate and general business to all general business of the 2.7-acre tract that is across Rich Pond Road from South Warren High School was approved 8-0 March 3 by the planning commission and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
That zoning change brings Dr. Ryan Wiesemann a step closer to realizing a goal that was in place even before the Wiesemann office on U.S. 31-W By-Pass burned in January 2021.
“I grew up in the Rich Pond and Plano communities,” Wiesemann said. “I’ve been practicing in Bowling Green for 12 years, and I’ve watched those communities get bigger. The number of neighborhoods going up is crazy. It has made it harder for parents to get their kids into town for doctor and dental appointments.”
Wiesemann is aiming to make life a bit more convenient for those families by developing a business center of about 10,000 square feet that will include a new location for his orthodontic practice and offices for the Bluegrass Oral Health dental practice.
“They (Bluegrass Oral Health) have a nice practice off Fairview Avenue,” Wiesemann said. “This will be a completely new office.”
A third business space is planned for the development, but Wiesemann said he doesn’t yet have a tenant for it.
Wiesemann hopes to break ground next month on what will be a second Bowling Green location for his practice. He and his staff have been operating an office at 1212 Ashley Circle near Ford’s Furniture since the fire forced a relocation.
“My space (in Rich Pond) will be bigger, but the office behind Ford’s Furniture will still be our main office,” Wiesemann said. “Both offices will be staffed full-time, and I’ll split time between the two.”
Wiesemann Orthodontics already has satellite locations in Portland, Tenn., White House, Tenn., and Russellville.
The Rich Pond location will be “a little busier” than those satellite offices, Wiesemann predicts.
“We’ll get patients from Franklin, Woodburn, Auburn and Russellville,” he said.
Mostly, though, Wiesemann expects to serve patients from the part of Warren County where he grew up.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “It will be nice to kinda come back home and put an anchor-type business in the area. It will help that community as it continues to grow.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.