Ten candidates are running for four Bowling Green City Commission seats, and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson is facing a challenger on the ballot for the first time since the 2011 special election in which he first won the office.
Todd Alcott, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and current JROTC teacher at Warren East High School, has filed to run for mayor.
Alcott finished second among three candidates in the 2018 Republican primary for 20th District state representative.
During that campaign, he said he met many people “who encouraged me to run” again for office.
“I think it’s time for transformation,” he said, adding he was primarily motivated to run because “I love Bowling Green. It’s my home and where I grew up.”
As for policy, Alcott wants the city to consider some form of consolidated government with Warren County, saying some redundant government efforts could be eliminated.
An effort to establish a unified urban county government here failed in 1990.
“The community wasn’t ready for it at the time,” said Alcott, but he believes the issue should be revisited.
Wilkerson was elected mayor in 2011 in a special election against current Commissioner Joe Denning. He has ran unopposed since, other than a write-in challenger.
In the commission race, all four incumbents – Denning, Brian “Slim” Nash, Dana Beasley Brown and Sue Parrigin – are seeking reelection.
Joining them are two former commissioners – Rick Williams, who lost his seat in 2018, and Melinda Hill, who did not seek reelection in 2016 as she ran unsuccessfully against then-state Rep. Jody Richards for the 20th District state House seat.
Two previous commission candidates – attorney Carlos Bailey and Paul Carter – have also filed to run.
In 2018, Bailey finished sixth in the commission race and Carter was 11th among 12 candidates.
Two newcomers – David Witty and Francisco Serrano – have also filed to run for city commission.
The top four vote-getters in November earn commission seats. City commissioners make $15,859 annually.
The last three city commission races have drawn 12, 12 and 10 candidates, respectively.
