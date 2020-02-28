The challenge has been accepted, and the stakes are high – especially for Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
While the cities of Owensboro and Bowling Green used to battle for the title of third-largest city in Kentucky (a battle won by Bowling Green), the two cities are now in a challenge to see which one will have the highest self-response rate for the 2020 census.
If Bowling Green wins, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will personally deliver five pounds of Old Hickory barbecue and fixings to Bowling Green City Hall.
If Owensboro wins, Wilkerson will have to sing “My Old Kentucky Home” at a future Owensboro City Commission meeting.
That would fly in the face of one of Wilkerson’s self-described three cardinal rules for candidates – “Don’t sing in public, don’t dance in public and don’t wear funny clothes in public,” he said.
Watson said he came up with the singing idea so that no matter who wins, “we can both look bad.”
“It was a proposal I had a hard time accepting,” Wilkerson admitted, adding that there still may be some negotiating to be done.
Both mayors said the good-natured challenge highlights an important undertaking as millions in federal funding is tied to census counts, as is political representation.
The challenge is designed “to encourage people to respond to the census,” Wilkerson said.
The goal of increased census participation “is very serious,” Watson said. “We’re trying to do as many media blasts as we can, we’re going to work as hard as we can.”
Starting March 12, households across the country will begin receiving U.S. Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail. The self-reporting periods runs from March 12 to April 30, at which point the loser will have to cough up either singing or swine.
Either way, “it’s going to be fun,” Watson said.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
