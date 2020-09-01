Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has withdrawn his bid for reelection and endorsed challenger Todd Alcott.
Wilkerson made the announcement Tuesday at City Hall before a city commission meeting, saying the move was caused by “a prior health condition I need to take some time to deal with.”
Wilkerson said he felt “in his gut” it was the right move. He plans to serve out his term, which expires at the end of the year.
“There’s always a time for things to occur,” he said.
Wilkerson said he wanted to withdraw in time for his name to be taken off the November ballot.
Alcott was also at City Hall during the announcement.
He said he was “blown away” and grateful for Wilkerson’s endorsement.
He said Wilkerson, who was sporting an “Alcott for Mayor” button on his lapel, has offered to mentor him if elected.
“I am going to use that offer,” Alcott said.
Wilkerson said he has known Alcott for many years and felt he was “a good guy” who would make a capable mayor.
At least one write-in candidate, Tom Morris, is also vying for the mayoral spot.
Alcott is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and current JROTC teacher at Warren East High School.
Alcott finished second among three candidates in the 2018 Republican primary for the 20th District state representative seat currently held by Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green.
Wilkerson, a former Bowling Green police officer, was elected mayor in 2011 in a special election against current Commissioner Joe Denning. He has ran unopposed since, other than a write-in challenger.
