A Warren Circuit Court jury on Thursday convicted Antonio Marsonel Wilson of murder by complicity, finding him guilty in connection with the 2019 death of Smajo Miropija.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about two hours Thursday before determining Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, was guilty of the charge, finding that he engaged Jeffrey Smith in a plot to kill Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Wilson was acquitted on additional counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense negotiated a 35-year prison sentence for Wilson after the jury returned its verdict.
Typically at a criminal trial in Kentucky, the jury determines a punishment for a convicted defendant, but Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in court Thursday that the 35-year sentence came about after he consulted with Miropija's family and met with Wilson's defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse.
Wilson faced a punishment of 20 to 50 years, or life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.
Miropija was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
His body had been set on fire and an extension cord was wrapped around his neck. An autopsy determined Miropija died from asphyxiation via ligature strangulation.
During his closing argument Thursday afternoon, Cohron stressed that Wilson was the "why" behind the homicide, bringing Smith into the plot to kill Miropija.
"This wasn't just minimal participation," Cohron said. "Antonio Wilson hatched this scheme and got Jeff Smith involved. ... Antonio Wilson is the singular common denominator that led to the death of Smajo Miropija. But for Antonio Wilson, Jeff Smith would have never met Smajo Miropija."
Over the course of the two-week trial, jurors heard evidence that Wilson and Miropija had been involved in a physical confrontation with one another at Miropija's house five days before the homicide.
Wilson at the time was in a relationship with Miropija's daughter, Selma Miropija.
Smith, 49, of Bowling Green, testified that Wilson visited his home on Girkin Road a few days before the killing and discussed killing Miropija, offering Smith $10,000 and a new truck to carry out the act.
Smith said at trial that he and Wilson traveled to Mega Transport the night before the killing so that Smith could familiarize himself with the building and that, on the morning of the slaying, Wilson drove him in a black Toyota Camry to where a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was parked on Louisville Road across from Ace Hardware.
Smith said he drove the truck to Mega Transport, where he engaged in a fight with Miropija for several minutes that ended with Miropija dead.
After driving the truck, which was registered to Mega Transport, back to where it had been parked on display for sale, Smith said he waited several minutes for Wilson to return, and that Wilson asked whether the deed had been done and then had Smith drive back minutes later to Mega Transport.
Police believe Miropija's body was set on fire during that second visit.
Smith, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property, testified he ultimately received $2,000.
Eggert poked at the credibility of Smith's testimony, both while questioning him and during his own closing statement.
Eggert noted that Smith was arrested 18 days after the killing during a Kentucky State Police roadblock in which he is alleged to have reached for a gun while resisting arrest.
During a later interview with BGPD officers with his attorney present, Smith was not truthful at first about the events at Mega Transport, telling detectives initially that Wilson committed the killing.
When police confronted him with their knowledge of surveillance video footage that showed only one person entering Mega Transport just before the slaying, Smith changed his story.
At trial, Smith said he was testifying to help Miropija's family, though Eggert noted that at a previous hearing in which Smith gave sworn testimony, he denied killing Miropija and said he was hoping to get a reduced sentence in his own case.
"We have to ask ourselves, can we believe a murderer who has admitted to lying," Eggert said during his closing statement. "He's not just a killer, he's a vicious killer who will say anything to help himself."
Smith's DNA was found under Miropija's fingernails, linking him to the killing.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the death, responding to what was initially thought to have been an industrial accident.
The discovery of the cord around Miropija's neck changed the complexion of the investigation, showing police it was a homicide.
Police learned of Wilson's connection to Miropija after speaking with Selma Miropija, whose father disapproved of her relationship with Wilson.
Jurors were played recordings of a traffic stop BGPD made on Wilson in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2019, and a phone call BGPD Detective Tim Buss made to Wilson that same day.
Officers in both instances sought to speak with Wilson about the incident at Mega Transport, but police later learned that he left the country on Feb. 10, 2019, taking a flight out of Chicago to the Philippines, where he would be taken into custody the next month.
Cohron said police got a break when Jessica McKinney was arrested Feb. 13, 2019, on a child support warrant.
McKinney, who worked at EZ Money Laundromat across from Smith's workplace at EZ Money Liquors, came forward to police.
McKinney testified at trial to knowing both Wilson and Smith and said that on the afternoon of the homicide, she saw Smith at work that day with a chipped tooth and a mark on the back of his head.
Wilson also visited McKinney that afternoon, claiming that he had lost both his cell phones and asking McKinney to write down her number and Smith's number for him, she said.
After Smith was taken into custody, police interviewed his girlfriend, Angel Cook, who claimed to have overheard Wilson ask Smith if he wanted to be used as "muscle" for a situation and saw Smith's injuries when he returned home from Mega Transport.
Cohron argued that the information from McKinney and Cook helped corroborate Smith's statements about Wilson's involvement in the murder plot.
That information combined with surveillance video footage pulled from several locations near Mega Transport enabled authorities to make the case against Wilson.
Cohron played several video clips for jurors during his closing statement that depicted a red Ford F-150 pickup truck and a black car, tracking the movements of each vehicle during the morning of the killing.
The quality of some of the footage made it hard to discern the make and model of the black car, and the footage does not reveal who is in the vehicle, but Cohron argued that the car was a 2014 Toyota Camry registered to Wilson's mother and used by Wilson that morning.
The clips Cohron showed revealed a timeline in which Wilson went to Smith's house to pick him up, bring him to the Ford F-150 and then drive up and down Porter Pike while Smith was at Mega Transport, Cohron said.
"The black vehicle is circling like a shark," Cohron said. "(Wilson) is going back and forth, wondering why is the red Ford F-150 still there, minute after minute, this shouldn't be taking this long."
When the truck returned to Mega Transport to burn Miropija's body, Cohron said Wilson traveled that time with Smith, stashing the black car at a location off Porter Pike.
Eggert discounted the import of the video footage, noting during his closing statement that Wilson cannot be identified in any of the video footage collected from the multiple locations and that the Camry registered to Wilson's mother had no special features enabling it to stand out on video.
Eggert also said that there was no proof that money changed hands between Wilson and Smith and noted that Wilson had a return ticket from the Philippines.
"Don't assume the man into prison," Eggert said.
Cohron countered during his closing statement by arguing that the video footage helped to confirm the progression of events Smith gave to police.
"None of this information was public, (Smith) did not know there was video out there," Cohron said. "How did Jeff Smith, without any information, give up the entire timeline and, out of all the people on earth, throw Antonio Wilson into the equation? He wouldn't unless he was telling the truth."
Wilson is set to be formally sentenced April 26 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.