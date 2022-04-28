A Warren County man convicted in what prosecutors said was a plot to have his girlfriend’s father killed was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison.
Antonio M. Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court a month after a jury found him guilty of a charge of complicity to commit murder.
Wilson was charged in the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, who was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
Miropija’s body had been badly burned and an extension cord was found wrapped around his neck. An autopsy determined he died by asphyxiation via strangulation.
The 35-year sentence for Wilson was the result of negotiations between Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron and Wilson’s defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse after the jury returned its verdict.
At the sentencing hearing, Wilson spoke out publicly for the first time about his case, maintaining his innocence as he read from a written statement.
“There is no direct or circumstantial evidence linking me to the crime,” Wilson said. “DNA, fingerprints, video show I was not present at any point. Phone records show no connection between me and the players involved in this crime.”
Wilson said key witnesses who testified against him were either not credible or untruthful, that racial bias affected the trial’s outcome and that he had sought to have the case tried in another county.
The jury that convicted on the complicity to murder charge found Wilson not guilty of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
“I’ve made poor decisions in my past and paid for those crimes without a fight because I was guilty, but I had nothing against the victim, I did not know the murderer and I had no reason to risk my future or the future of my children,” Wilson said. “I maintain my innocence.”
Eggert said in court that Wilson intends to appeal his conviction.
Before sentence was pronounced, Cohron responded to Wilson’s statement.
“Unfortunately for Mr. Wilson, the jury disagreed with his assessment of the case,” Cohron said. “His statement that he just brought before the court could not be less accurate if he tried.”
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated Miropija’s death, leading to indictments against Wilson and Jeffrey Smith.
Wilson was accused of engaging Smith in a conspiracy to kill Miropija.
At Wilson’s trial last month, Cohron advanced the theory that Wilson was motivated by a physical confrontation he and Miropija had five days before the homicide and persuaded Smith, an acquaintance who performed occasional errands for Wilson’s family, to carry out the murder for payment.
Smith, who is charged with murder and other counts, testified against Wilson at trial, admitting on the witness stand that he beat Miropija and saying he ultimately received $2,000 from Wilson.
Smith also testified that Wilson brought him to Mega Transport the night before the homicide to show him the inside of the facility and provided a truck that Smith used to travel to the business to carry out the killing.
Smith’s criminal case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
Jurors at the trial were shown several clips of surveillance video footage from businesses near Mega Transport taken the afternoon of the slaying.
Cohron argued that a black car shown in many of the clips was a Toyota Camry registered to Wilson’s mother that Wilson used to bring Smith to the Ford F-150 that Smith would drive to Mega Transport to commit the homicide.
Jurors heard that the pickup truck was registered to Miropija and was sitting for sale in a Louisville Road parking lot.
The footage, Cohron argued, had the effect of creating a timeline of events that supported the prosecution’s theory and corroborated Smith’s statements to police regarding Wilson’s involvement.
City police attempted to question Wilson about the death in the days immediately afterward and made contact with him via a traffic stop and over the phone, but he didn’t otherwise speak to detectives.
Police later learned that Wilson had flown to the Philippines two days after the homicide, where a relative lived.
Wilson and his defense team maintained that he had a ticket for a return flight, but he was taken into custody in the Philippines about a month after arriving there.
Eggert argued at trial that Wilson didn’t appear in any of the surveillance video footage and the footage in which the Toyota Camry appeared was not detailed enough for police to identify it definitively as the car belonging to Wilson’s mother.
Eggert also said that there was no proof that money changed hands between Wilson and Smith as a result of the killing.
Wilson’s defense team also attacked the credibility of Smith’s testimony, getting him to admit he had previously lied about his involvement in the homicide and stressing his difficulty remembering how he had caused Miropija’s death.