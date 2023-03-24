It’s only natural that Rep. Kevin Jackson’s first bill signed into law is related to public education.
Jackson, R-Bowling Green, ended his freshman session on a stage next to Gov. Andy Beshear, who signed House Bill 32 into law Wednesday.
The law allows school districts to hire classified staff – custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers – who do not have a high school diploma, as long as the district allows them to pursue a GED or other certification while working.
Jackson, who has spent 37 years in public education in some capacity, introduced the bill based on conversations with Warren County school district leaders.
He said that classified staff are “critical” to the efficiency of schools, making sure everything is clean, safe and well-run.
Beshear called the law a “win-win-win.”
“It gets more Kentuckians in the workforce, it helps support their education achievements, and it helps our schools and students,” he said.
It’s difficult to predict how many potential employees didn’t apply for classified positions because of the high school diploma requirement.
But while Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton doesn’t know what the law’s actual impact will be, he does know that it won’t hurt.
“I think that speaks to the desperation that you’re seeing in school districts across the nation in terms of trying to find quality applicants to fill these positions,” he said.
Right now, WCPS has about 35 open positions for classified employees. The smaller Bowling Green Independent School District has 28 classified vacancies listed on its job site.
That number has become normal in recent years, said Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent Gary Fields.
“But up until the pandemic hit, that was not a normal number. This time of year, it would have been a handful of positions open,” he said. “Right now, it’s a constant churn. We gain employees and we’re losing employees weekly now.”
The shortages place extra pressure on school employees still there, sometimes leading to burnout and departures for other jobs, Fields said. School is going to happen every day, he said, regardless of how many people show up.
“When a cafeteria worker is not here, a bus driver’s not here, a custodian’s not here, those jobs still have to happen,” Fields said. “It means that we’re asking bus drivers to run double rounds, it means we’re asking our cafeteria staff to feed 500 kids with one or two fewer staff members than they should have, it means that we’re asking custodians to clean an entire elementary school instead of a third of it.”
Clayton and Fields both hope to connect with Warren County’s large refugee population to fill classified positions after HB32’s passage. WCPS is working with the International Center of Bowling Green and BGISD is looking to partner with Refugee BG.
Refugees may have lost their education documentation during their move to the U.S. and lack an American high school diploma.
This law could help them and other members of the international community by offering them a chance to get a job with insurance and the ability to support their family, Jackson said.
Local school districts can begin hiring classified staff without GEDs immediately, due to the law’s emergency clause.
“What a great double win,” Fields said. “We get people who are going to be great employees for our school district to fill our need and we’re helping them get a GED or credentials that may help them continue to work for our organization or even if not, move on to other organizations that could allow their career to take off.”