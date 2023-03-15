A fallen tree sits in the yard of a home off Alvaton Road on Tuesday after the recent wind storm caused potentially three times the vegetative debris than the tornadoes in 2021, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.
A fallen tree sits in the yard of a home off Alvaton Road on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after the recent wind storm caused potentially three times the vegetative debris than the tornadoes in 2021, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Fiscal Court is hoping to negotiate a contract for debris removal services the quicker the better to deal with the damage from the recent wind storm.
In contrast to the tornadoes in December of 2021, where destruction was the worst in the heart of Bowling Green, the county at large received the brunt of the damage this time around.
“We’re estimating it potentially could be three times the vegetative debris then we had with the tornadoes, (the tornadoes) were horrible but it was somewhat surgical how it went in a straight line,” Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said. “This was county-wide.”
Illustrating this loss of greenery, Operation PRIDE, a nonprofit dedicated to beautifying Bowling Green, announced Friday it had closed applications to its tree replacement voucher program due to the “overwhelming response.”
Gorman said the intention is to start cleanup “long before April” and is hoping to have a contract signed before the court’s next meeting on March 24, willing to call another special meeting to get it signed if needed.
He said there wasn’t a specific area of the county that received the worst of the blow, but in terms of utility damage, the figure is well over $1 million for electrical poles and transformers.
“Just downtown we lost a portion of the roof of the farmer’s market, we have to redo that entire roof structure,” Gorman said.
He said total damage numbers are still coming in, but hopes full cleanup will take just a “solid eight weeks if we can get a contract signed and get the trucks rolling.”
Electrical service has steadily returned across the southcentral region. Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation had a staggering 29,000 without power after the storm.
Residents of Warren County are encouraged to bring vegetative debris out to their curbs for pickup that will start on March 20.
If someone brings in a contractor to cut up trees and limbs, the city and county have stated it is the contractor’s responsibility to remove said debris from the premises.
Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said this was handled the same way during tornado cleanup and it serves to prevent extra burdens being levied on workers.