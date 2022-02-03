...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Windows at the Logan County Career and Technical Center and Logan Telephone Cooperative were damaged by gunfire.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to both locations Wednesday morning.
An office window at the phone company had been damaged by two bullets fired from a pistol or rifle, and they are believed to have come from a moving vehicle that drove past the building on U.S. 68-Ky. 80.
The incident is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours before employees arrived for work.
School staff at the career and technical center reported the damage to their building, which involved two windows having been shot out.
Video surveillance showed the shooting at the center, which occurred when the building was unoccupied, according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported in either incident, and the sheriff’s office believes the same person or persons are responsible for both incidents.
Anyone with information about either incident may contact the sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244.