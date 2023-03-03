Drivers pull over on Lovers Lane to chop up a tree that fell across the road at the entrance to the Steeplechase neighborhood during the wind storm on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Martha Jones’ dog Gracie looks for her toys in the backyard of their home on Holly Drive after a large tree fell in her back yard, narrowly missing her house and her neighbor’s house, during the wind storm on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Martha Jones shows the large tree that fell in her back yard and narrowly missed her house and her neighbor’s house on Holly Drive during the wind storm on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A downed tree lays across an old limousine sitting in a driveway of a house on the corner of Campbell Lane and Russellville Road during the wind storm on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Strong winds that were part of two lines of storms moving through the region caused power outages and property damage across southcentral Kentucky on Friday afternoon.
Much of the region was placed under a tornado watch late Friday morning, and the storm systems brought rainfall that exceeded an inch in much of the area and powerful winds that persisted well after the rain.
The Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University reported top wind gusts of 71 mph in Simpson County and 63 mph in Warren County as of 2:30 p.m. Friday. A top gust of 61 mph was reported in Butler County, according to the Mesonet.
“We’ve got power lines and trees down all over the place,” said Simpson County emergency management director Robert Palmer on Friday, saying that straight-line winds caused damage throughout the county but no confirmed injuries.
Multiple power outages were reported throughout Warren County as well.
Downtown, the Taylor Chapel AMC church building suffered significant damage to its roof, with much of it blowing into the nearby SoKY Marketplace Pavilion.
On Scottsville Road, the winds snapped the sign for White Castle, sending it onto an unoccupied parked car.
The Glasgow Police Department posted to its Facebook page a picture of a wind-damaged Family Dollar store on Columbia Avenue.
Janine Keirnan’s Park Street home was damaged when a tree in her front yard blew over diagonally, denting the roof and blocking in her car.
Keirnan said her neighborhood was spared major damage from the city’s December 2021 storms, but not Friday’s conditions. She reported she was OK, and shared she had been meaning to have the tree cut down.
Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson was on his way to the Oakland area Friday shortly after the rain passed through the area following reports of notable property damage there.
“We’ve got reports of some trees down and we’re trying to assess what damage has occurred so we can find out what kind of help people need,” Pearson said.
Uprooted trees, downed limbs and floating debris made for hazardous conditions on the roads, with several streets temporarily blocked.
Warren County and other regional public schools were closed Friday due to the forecast, and Western Kentucky University dismissed classes at 11 a.m.
Warren RECC began reporting power outages early Friday afternoon on its Twitter page, including multiple outages affecting a total of 1,726 members in Simpson County after the wind took down some utility poles and an outage affecting about 2,700 members in Warren County following damage sustained by a breaker on the west side of Bowling Green.
