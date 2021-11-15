Just as nighttime temperatures have started to dip below freezing, a coalition of Bowling Green churches is gearing up to provide shelter and warm meals for people who often spend their nights on the street.
Room in the Inn, a ministry to the homeless that was launched by the Homeless and Housing Coalition of South Central Kentucky in 2014, begins its eighth winter season this week and will continue each night through March 15.
More than a dozen local churches are involved, with each either providing shelter and meals or transportation to each night’s location.
The program, which has had its headquarters in the former Red Door Puzzle Rooms business at 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass since 2019, had grown steadily until the coronavirus pandemic limited the numbers last winter.
Room in the Inn provided more than 2,300 bed nights in the 2019-20 season, but Room in the Inn board of directors Chairman Doug Depp said the numbers were down last year.
Although COVID-19 cases are waning, Depp said the illness remains a concern that will affect how individual churches handle the homeless ministry.
“Some churches didn’t participate last year, and some are opting out this year, too,” Depp said. “A lot of the people who volunteer are older, so they are electing to sit out this year and wait for things to die down.”
The lingering threat of COVID-19 will also have an impact on how Room in the Inn operates at its headquarters and how individual churches handle their homeless guests this winter.
Depp said Room in the Inn will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing at the headquarters building where the homeless congregate each evening before being transported to the church that is providing an evening meal and a place to sleep.
“We’ll also offer COVID-19 testing once a week on Mondays,” Depp said. “It’s not mandatory, but we’re strongly encouraging it.”
Depp said Room in the Inn volunteers can also get tested at the headquarters building, but he said COVID-19 protocols could vary from church to church.
As in years past, the number of available cots for sleeping can vary from night to night and Room in the Inn may not always be able to accommodate everyone.
“Each night is a different setup,” Depp said. “If 15 beds are offered and we have 20 people show up, we go to a lottery system.”
In recent years, Depp said, there have been nights when 30 or more homeless people needed shelter.
Accommodations for COVID-19 won’t be the only changes coming to Room in the Inn this season. The organization is looking for a new coordinator to oversee the program after Sharli Rogers retired from that position earlier this year.
“Once the season gets started, we’ll go back to looking for a new coordinator,” Depp said.
People interested in volunteering for Room in the Inn or donating to the organization can go to the roomintheinnbg.org website or visit the Room in the Inn Bowling Green Facebook page.