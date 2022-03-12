Western Kentucky University's Van Meter Hall is covered in snow after Friday night's winter storm blanketed the city of Bowling Green with 4.7 inches of accumulation. The total was an all-time record for March 11.
In a late-winter surprise, a snowstorm Friday night struck most of southcentral Kentucky and provided several record accumulation totals for the month.
The National Weather Service in Louisville said the city of Bowling Green saw at least 4.7 inches of snow despite the spring season being just a handful of days away.
That total easily bests the daily snowfall record for March 11 previously set in 1960 when the city saw three inches of snow.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said it wasn’t uncommon for snow to accumulate in early March, but the amount of precipitation this storm yielded caused a number of issues.
“The storm dumped a lot of snow in a very short amount of time. It created a large challenge for our road crews,” Watt said. “We basically had to go around in circles doing the same lanes and major roadways for quite a while on Friday night heading into Saturday.”
Making matters worse for crews and motorists was a thin sheet of ice below the multiple inches of snow due to temperatures being slightly above freezing at the start of the storm.
While the layer of ice did create ideal sledding conditions Saturday, the slick road conditions unfortunately caused several accidents on major roadways such as I-65 throughout Friday night and into the morning.
“We definitely saw reports of multiple crashes in multiple areas throughout the night,” Watt said. “Those are certainly not uncommon in a snow and ice event. That’s why we try to warn motorists of the conditions beforehand. But they do happen in these types of events.”
Watt said the focus for his crews Friday night were well-traveled Priority A routes. Workers continued to work on Priority B and C routes throughout Saturday.
Watt added the consistent sunlight throughout Saturday and Sunday would help melt much of the snow quickly by the start of the workweek.
“Our crews reported in late Friday night and they worked all through the night,” he said. “The second shift guys came in early Saturday morning and worked through the day. The roads should be clear by Sunday afternoon.”
