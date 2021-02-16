The Medical Center at Bowling Green closed its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday and Tuesday because of inclement weather, causing two days’ worth of appointments to be rescheduled.
Appointments made for Monday are now rescheduled for Saturday. Appointments made for Tuesday have been moved to Sunday.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said this was done due to appointments already being fully scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Any further closings of the clinic will result in a similar delay pattern.
“Our plan right now is that the clinic will be open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday,” Joyce said. “From what I’m understanding, our folks here are working hard to clear our parking lots for patients. We just want to make this process as simple and straightforward as possible for everyone.”
If any patients received their first vaccine dose at The Medical Center, then they must also receive their second dose at the same location, she said.
If anyone received their second dose someplace else, that would cause a mismatch with the state vaccine supply.
Joyce said there is no reason to worry for those who missed their initial vaccine window. The window for the second dose of Pfzier vaccine is 21 days. The window for the Moderna vaccine is 28 days.
“While it is good to stay as close as possible to the window, short delays are perfectly fine and should not cause worry,” Joyce said.
You do not need to contact The Medical Center regarding your new appointment time unless you cannot come at your rescheduled appointment time. If that is the case, text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.
Moving forward, The Medical Center’s clinic will now only by administering the Pfizer vaccine as it will not be receiving any more Moderna from the state. Rural facilities in the area will still be receiving some supply of Moderna.
