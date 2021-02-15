Weather Alert

...Dangerous Travel Conditions... Snow and ice-covered roads will continue to be treacherous through the early morning hours with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will slip into the single digits east of I-65 and just below zero to the west. Travel is not recommended. If you must go out, make sure your vehicle is in proper working order and you have a winter survival kit. See weather.gov/safety/winter-driving for safety tips if you must be on the roads during dangerous winter weather.