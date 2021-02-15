After being largely spared from an ice storm last week, southcentral Kentucky residents woke up Monday to roads mostly covered by ice, sleet and snow after a winter storm swept into the region Sunday night.
The first wave of the storm dumped a layer of frozen precipitation on the roads within just a few hours.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said most roads in the district were covered or mostly covered, causing hazardous driving conditions.
“Our crews have been working since 7 p.m. Sunday night,” Watt said Monday. “Our workers are currently doing 12-hour shifts so our equipment is constantly being used. All plows and trucks available in each county have been out. We are still focusing on A and B routes (interstates, highways, U.S. routes) in our district as we continue to treat and plow roadways.”
Watt asked residents in more rural areas to be patient as it could be a while before workers get to roads in those locations.
The second wave of the storm later Monday was expected to delay treatment of all routes even further.
“There is concern that the incoming snow predictions will put us behind the eight ball once again,” Watt said. “The good news is that we were able to treat a lot of what is on the roads, so hopefully the incoming snow doesn’t stick that much. We may have to do continuous runs on our A routes if the snowfall is both intense and continuous.”
WxOrNotBG moderator Cooper Bennett said Sunday night’s first wave of the storm fell mostly in line with forecasts.
“Conditions haven’t improved all that much this morning,” Bennett said Monday. “Things are treacherous right now and that will mostly continue into Tuesday morning. ... We are looking at anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow to make impact by Tuesday morning.”
Bennett said Bowling Green was right in the middle of predictive models’ predictions for snow amounts, which made things frustrating for forecasters.
The storm has prompted widespread closings throughout the region.
The Warren County Courthouse was closed along with most other county government offices.
Western Kentucky University canceled all classes (both online and in-person) and closed all offices on Monday and Tuesday.
The Bowling Green Independent School District was also closed. Warren County schools were already closed for President’s Day.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Medical Center at Bowling Green scheduled for Monday was also canceled.
The Medical Center said those appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as it is safe to do so.
The Mammoth Cave National Park Visitor Center opened late at 10 a.m. on Monday. Secondary roads in the park remain closed.
