Wired for Good, a two-day festival to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will be Friday and Saturday at the SOKY Fairgrounds, 955 Glen Lily Road.
Presented by JB Electric with help from the Bowling Green Jaycees, the festival will feature bands, 14 food trucks, 30 vendors, a car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, a charity raffle, helicopter rides and a cornhole tournament.
J.B. Bridgeman, owner of JB Electric and a Jaycees fair board member, said this is the first year for the event.
“I have been wanting to do an event like this for years,” he said. “I’m a St. Jude survivor, and I thought this would be a great way to give back.”
Bridgeman said he would love for the event to be a success so that it can continue for years to come.
He said many of the bands will be coming from Nashville, and the headliners will be The Josephines, Kiss Kiss Bang and Fat Box. Other performers will include Leo the Rapper, Parker Hamilton, Ariel & The Highwheels, Clare Cunningham, Happiness Jones, Taylor Hughes, Andrea Goodman, Ego Death, Thomas Oesterreicher, Trey Farlee, Ricky Beavers and Will Wright.
Beavers, a Bowling Green singer-songwriter, said he wanted to help and is excited to be one of the performers.
Beavers, who is visually impaired, said of St. Jude, “They truly are a blessing. All of these kids need your help. You never know when it could be your kid.”
The cost for admission is a minimum $5 donation for each day, and all proceeds go to St. Jude.
A weekend camping pass can also be purchased for $25.