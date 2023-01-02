The future home of its headquarters and thrift store are to be determined, but St. Teresa Ministries now knows who will be leading the transition from its current location on the U.S. 31-W Bypass to new quarters in Bowling Green.
Kelly Wiseman, a former partnership director at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, has been hired as executive director of St. Teresa Ministries and will lead it through an upcoming move from the Plaza Shopping Center at 1561 U.S. 31-W Bypass.
That shopping center, damaged in the December 2021 tornado outbreak, will soon be razed by owner Houchens Industries.
It has been a good home for St. Teresa Ministries, said the president of the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
“The success we’ve had here will allow us to grow,” said Ken Herndon. “The community has been very generous.”
That generosity has allowed St. Teresa Ministries to grow beyond its stated mission of providing funding to the food banks at St. Joseph and Holy Spirit Catholic churches through money raised by the thrift store.
“We give about $80,000 per year total to the two food banks,” Herndon said. “This past year we’ve been able to expand that to make gifts to Habitat for Humanity, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and the Family Enrichment Center.
“The thrift store was created to raise funds for the food banks. The success we’ve had will allow us to grow beyond that.”
The growth allowed the organization to give more than $200,000 back to the community in 2022 and enabled the board of directors to hire the nonprofit’s first executive director in Wiseman.
“We needed somebody who could keep eyes on the organization full-time and do outreach to the community,” Herndon said. “We’re thrilled to have found someone with Kelly’s experience.”
A Western Kentucky University graduate, Wiseman is a past director of marketing and public relations at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital who has done volunteer work at local nonprofits and faith-based organizations.
“I am very excited to have accepted this calling to further serve our most vulnerable,” Wiseman said in a news release. “The Bowling Green community and southcentral Kentucky opened their arms to me when I came to WKU over 30 years ago and it quickly became my home. My husband and I have always had a passion for service and helping those in need. St. Teresa Ministries is a special organization with a mission that is truly doing Christ’s work.”
St. Teresa Ministries, known as St. Vincent de Paul until 2019, has a staff of 16 along with volunteers that keep the donation-driven thrift store operating.
Herndon said the Bowling Green community has been generous in donating the toys, books, clothing and other items that are sold at the store.
Although St. Teresa Ministries will soon have to pull up roots, Herndon said efforts are underway to find a new home.
“We’re going to lose our spot, but we’re going to find another place,” he said. “We hope to make an announcement soon.”
