Sweltering heat was no deterrence to Smiths Grove residents Thursday evening as the town packed the fire department to review potential changes to the city’s central artery.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, seeking input on its Smiths Grove Traffic Operations Study, provided four possible renderings of what South Main Street, also known as KY 101, could look like in the coming years as the roadway is adjusted to accommodate increased traffic.
The elephant – or rather, the oversized convenience chain – in the room was Smiths Grove’s upcoming Buc-ee’s location, currently under construction in the southwest quadrant of the I-65 interchange.
Buc-ee’s has been working with highway officials to ensure its presence doesn’t create too much of a jam on KY 101.
According to the KYTC, a dual-lane roundabout is planned for the store’s main entrance, along with a pair of stoplights where cars enter and exit I-65. A second stop-controlled entrance will be constructed south of the proposed roundabout.
But those changes leave the majority of downtown’s corridor untouched, prompting the night’s gathering to be focused on KY 101 between Brown Street and the interchange.
Len Harper, senior associate of transportation planning and traffic engineering for consulting firm Stantec, said that the operations study is forward-looking, “recognizing that Smiths Grove is going to continue to grow.”
Crash data from 2017 to 2021 showed that 27 of 57 observed crashes in the study area occurred in the commercial part of town north of the I-65 interchange.
A cluster of those collisions took place where Jim Burrell Lane, which provides access to the local Shell and McDonald’s, meets the main strip.
“A lot of the crashes are angle collisions,” Harper said. “Even with the existing traffic that’s out there today, you can see the concern there from a crash standpoint.”
Harper said Smiths Grove is seeing an average daily volume of 5,600 vehicles north of the interchange and 4,900 vehicles to the south.
“Where we’re seeing the issues, the congestion, is the business end north of the interchange itself,” he said. “That’s where we start to see back-ups, that’s where we start to see near misses and that’s where we start to see some breakdowns.”
Of the four preliminary improvement concepts shown to attendees, three of them call for at least one additional roundabout to be built on KY 101.
Concept one would add a raised median down South Main Street, preventing traffic from making left turns onto or out of Jim Burrell Lane in an attempt to curb angle collisions.
Concept two adds a roundabout at the intersection of Brown Street and KY 101 to allow traffic to loop back around and make a safe entrance onto Jim Burrell Lane, while also extending the raised medians further down the road to better control left turns.
Concepts three and four both call for the construction of a pair of roundabouts in a dogbone-shaped configuration on the I-65 ramps as well as raised medians on South Main Street.
The concepts also suggest the addition of various “backage” roads, alternate routes to aid in congestion, that would have to be added by local or private developers.
Sharron Jones was born and raised in Smiths Grove. She said she was in favor of adding roundabouts to the town’s main strip, but only if they were sizable enough to accommodate large vehicles.
“They’ve got to make those roundabouts big enough for the transfer trucks and farm machinery to get around them safely,” Jones said. “We need to grow, I understand that, but we need to preserve our small-town integrity if we can.”
Chris Alderson, another native, said he thought the real issues will come from traffic exiting I-65 to get to Buc-ee’s.
According to the KYTC, the ramps will be widened to accommodate left and right turn lanes, but Alderson said he’d like to see the off ramps extended further down the highway to prevent backups.
Several residents, like Toni Cissell, said they would have preferred no Buc-ee’s to be built at all.
Cissell said she moved to Smiths Grove from Louisville because she wanted to live in a small town.
“I understand I can’t hold back change, but this is too much for me,” she said.
She said she was more concerned with the section of KY 101 further south of Buc-ee’s, where the route crosses Glasgow Road at an all-way stop intersection.
Debbie Richey, Smiths Grove’s representative on the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, said she liked roundabout-heavy concepts three and four.
“If they’re going to do it, let’s do it right the first time,” Richey said. “I am excited about the progress, but also a little leery, too.”
Rick Bessette, the city’s assistant police chief, said he was a proponent of roundabouts.
“I think that Bowling Green has proven they’re pretty good, they do a good job of alleviating traffic and they’re much safer,” Bessette said.
In regards to raised medians being put in along South Main Street, Bessette said that left turns are where “accidents grow up to be men.”
“Right-turn only, even if you have to go down a couple hundred yards and come back, I like that,” he said. “Cuts down on accidents.”
Smiths Grove Chief of Police Jason Franks said that any improvement to the town’s traffic flow is a “much needed improvement.”
“We just have so much traffic now, our existing roadways have just not kept up with the growth,” Franks said. “I’m looking forward to any proposed changes that will help the flow of traffic flow better, help people get in and out of neighborhoods and businesses better and facilitate that growth.”
Mayor David Stiffey said he’s on board with any roadway changes, including roundabouts, as long as it helps to keep things running smoothly.
“Some people like them, some people hate them but that seems to be the way traffic’s moving,” Stiffey said.
Harper said the evening's feedback will be collected and summarized to refine the improvement concepts. He said a study report with potential recommendations is expected later this year.