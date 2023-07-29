Smiths grove traffic input
Visitors to the Smiths Grove Fire Department on Thursday, July 27, 2023 examine one of four improvement concepts that visualize potential edits to the town's central corridor of South Main Street to accommodate increased traffic, a good chunk of which is expected to be driven by Smiths Grove's upcoming Buc-ee's location.

 Jake Moore jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

Sweltering heat was no deterrence to Smiths Grove residents Thursday evening as the town packed the fire department to review potential changes to the city’s central artery.

