This was supposed to be the weekend for motorcycles and teddy bears, but the Great Teddy Bear Run, which benefits the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, will have to wait until fall.
While that event, which was originally scheduled Saturday, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, BRACAC will still have an event Saturday designed for the social distance era – the Wheelin' For Healin' virtual ride event.
Wheelin' For Healin' is open to all motorcyclists, bicyclists, tricyclists – even unicyclists. Those interested are invited register at give.classy.org/WheelinforHealin, then attach a teddy bear to a bike and go for a ride. Participants are asked to take a picture of their ride and post it to social media, tagging the child advocacy center with the hashtag #WheelinforHealin for a chance to win a prize. Donations are also accepted on the site.
BRACAC Director Jennifer Bryant said the event came together quickly, in part because it is an idea the center has bounced around for years as it looked for ways to get families to participate.
"It's kind of the silver lining," Bryant said. "We had talked about doing an event the night before in years past, doing it at a school's track and somehow involving bicycles and tricycles. We had considered that idea before, so this has given us that opportunity.
"We know our motorcyclists are not satisfied with riding on their own, but at least for now we can ride like that and we can all come together in the fall."
Bryant said the early reaction to this event has been positive, with people donating as soon as it was put on the advocacy center's Facebook page.
"We usually gain about $44,000 from the Great Teddy Bear Run, so it is a significant loss to us in the fiscal year," Bryant said. "It will end without us being able to do it. We need those dollars, and eventually down the road, those teddy bears."
The need for funding comes at a critical time for the advocacy center. Bryant said they are still serving kids by doing forensic interviews and medical exams for children who are not in a protective situation.
'We know that child abuse will increase during this time with the family stress and just the isolation of the situation," Bryant said. "Unfortunately, we are seeing in our state going way down because educators, pediatricians, those that a child see outside the family, are often who makes the reports. That's a real sad situation because we aren't seeing the reporting we normally see.
"Sadly, we had just done our busiest month in February. The shortest month of the year and we were down to one interviewer. Kentucky is ranked first in the nation in child abuse, substantiated child abuse, so it is an issue our community really needs to take notice of and work on. If you see something, say something."
Bryant is hopeful Saturday's event will help alleviate some of the financial needs for the remainder of the fiscal year, adding she expects to see a lot of the motorcyclists that normally come this weekend when the Great Teddy Bear Run does run this fall.
"I feel strongly that those motorcyclists will come when we are able to reschedule," Bryant said. "They are such loyal supporters of the center. This will be our 21st Great Teddy Bear Run. Hopefully it can still be our biggest yet.
"The fall will be nice. The temperature will be nice then, so I hope we can get a big crowd."
