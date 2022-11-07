While many previous midterm elections have stirred little voter interest, based on voter turnout, the 2022 midterms feature a slew of races that might boost voting numbers above previous years.
In Warren County, voters will select a new judge-executive among a series of contests on the 2022 ballot.
Polls are open until 6 p.m. Tuesday at eight voting centers as voting procedures have moved from dozens of polling locations to the center system.
With Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announcing he would not seek re-election after 29 years in office, voters will choose between Republican Doug Gorman, Democrat Keith Evanoff and Independent Jim Duffer to be the county’s next leader.
Eleven candidates, including all four incumbents, are vying for four Bowling Green city commission seats, while incumbent District 20 state Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat, is facing Republican challenger Kevin Jackson in a district redrawn by the Republican legislature that splits Bowling Green among three districts.
Also on the ballot are various magistrate seats, county offices, school board and judicial races.
Statewide, two proposed constitutional amendments regarding abortion and more power for the state legislature are on the ballot, as is the U.S. senate seat held by Republican Rand Paul of Bowling Green, being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker.
Incumbent House Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, is facing Democrat Hank Linderman in the 2nd Congressional District race.
Warren County voting is taking place at the following locations:
Ephram White Park, 885 Mt. Olivet Road;
Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St.;
Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road;
Phil Moore Park, 7101 Scottsville Road;
Sugar Maple Square, 1357 Ky. Hwy. 185.
The new Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace;
Warren Central High School, 559 Morgantown Road;
Warren County Cooperative Extension, 5162 Russellville Road.
