FRANKLIN — Law enforcement and first responders in the area have begun to embrace the potential of unmanned aircraft, or drones, to aid them in an emergency, and the Franklin Police Department is the latest local agency to take to the sky.
The department purchased its own unmanned aircraft last month, using money seized in drug investigations to pay for the craft.
On Friday, FPD Lt. Dale Adams demonstrated the agency's drone, sending it several dozen feet in the air over the Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue Station.
As the drone hovered, some onlookers on the ground stared at it transfixed, while others viewed the monitor next to Adams to see the footage the craft was capturing.
"If we're looking for somebody in a search and rescue situation, or if we're looking for a fugitive, we want to try to find someone if it's dark outside and they're in a place where we can't see them," Adams said. "It can also take images of vehicle accidents from above and aid in accident reconstruction."
The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual drone used by the FPD is a lightweight craft built to fly in winds of up to 22 mph. It is equipped with a loudspeaker to enable the operator to communicate with others at an emergency site, a beacon for nighttime navigation, a spotlight to enhance visibility, a digital zoom camera for capturing video and a thermal camera that can provide accurate heat measurements on a variety of objects captured by the camera.
Adams said the thermal imaging capability was a detail the FPD sought when it was researching unmanned aircrafts to buy, noting that the technology can aid in search and rescue scenarios.
Currently, Adams is the only FPD officer certified to operate the drone, having passed a written exam administered by the Federal Aviation Administration in Nashville.
"I'm going to be trying to find other officers willing to do this as well," Adams said. "I think this is a tool we'll be able to use for good. ... We'd like to have a person each shift who can operate this whenever possible and get it up quickly."
Adams said a second drone will soon be arriving in Simpson County to be shared among the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, Simpson County Emergency Management and Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue.
Drone technology was first incorporated into police work in 2009, when the Mesa County Sheriff's Office in Colorado organized an unmanned aerial vehicle team to pilot drones that can photograph crime scenes and assist in search and rescue operations.
More recently, drones have begun to catch on among local law enforcement and first responders, with the Bowling Green Police Department's unmanned aerial vehicle team becoming active last year.
Warren County Emergency Management also invested in three drones last year and began training on how to best use the technology.
