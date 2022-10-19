“It was a pro-growth plan before, and it still will be.”
That’s how City-County Planning Commission of Warren County Executive Director Ben Peterson summed up Monday’s final public forum on updating the commission’s comprehensive plan.
Peterson presented the planning commission staff’s recommended changes to the future land use element of the comprehensive plan, a document used as a roadmap for developing land and planning for transportation, parks and other infrastructure through the year 2030.
Monday’s session in the city of Bowling Green Neighborhood and Community Services building on East Main Avenue drew only five community residents who heard about what Peterson called “small changes” to the future land use element that is a big factor in decisions about rezonings for residential and industrial developments.
Peterson said he and his staff tried to come up with changes that would reduce the number of future land use amendments and that would allow for growth where infrastructure already exists.
“It’s a difficult balance of managing our land use while accommodating the growth in Warren County,” he said.
Part of that balance involves preserving as much of the county’s agricultural land as possible while keeping an adequate supply of industrial land available in a county that is among the fastest-growing of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
The proposed updates in land-use designations that Peterson presented Monday amounted to changes to less than 6% of the county’s total acreage, but it did continue a trend of reducing farmland.
Based on the recommendations Peterson presented, the county’s total agriculture acreage would be reduced by more than 9,000 acres by 2030, a reduction of nearly 3%.
Not surprising in a county that added more than 20,000 residents between 2010 and 2020 and is projected to continue its growth curve, the planning commission staff’s recommendations also call for increasing the rural density residential and low density residential designations by a total of more than 10,000 acres.
Although residential developments, both single-family and multi-family, often draw opposition from neighboring residents objecting to the higher-density developments, Peterson expects that trend to continue, especially where sewer has been made available.
“Residential developments generally follow sewer,” Peterson said. “Those developments are generally more dense than they have been in the past.”
Peterson and Planner Rachel Hurt from his staff presented some other minor changes, including a decrease in the rural village designation and an increase in mixed-use development.
“Downtown areas are designated commercial or high-density residential,” Hurt said. “We’re changing those to mixed-use residential.”
Peterson explained that the need for commercial retail developments is down in this age of online shopping.
“When you do have commercial, it’s usually a mixed use where the businesses serve a neighborhood,” he said.
Hurt said a proposed change that will allow farmland to be subdivided through rezoning without first getting a future land use amendment will significantly reduce the need for such amendments.
Although he and his staff tried to come up with proposed changes that reflect how the county is developing, Peterson said: “Not all of this land will be developed this way. Market forces will determine that.”
The planning commission staff’s recommended changes to the future land use element and other sections of the comprehensive plan can be found at the warrenpc.org/compplanupdate website.
Those recommendations will go to the 12-member planning commission for a vote Nov. 17.
Any changes to the comprehensive plan will then go to Warren Fiscal Court, the Bowling Green City Commission and the county’s four smaller cities for their approval.