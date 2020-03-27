Experts agree: To help your children cope with the chaos unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, some of the best advice you can follow is to keep them on a schedule. But with spring break looming for local students and many attractions closed because of the outbreak, that can be a challenge.
Fortunately, the Warren County Public Library has shared a swath of boredom busters for kids of all age groups and some for adults, too. The list is now available on the library’s website at warrenpl.org/at-home.
“We wanted to give parents and families and individuals the opportunity to be able to partake in the library even if they can’t physically be at the library,” said Jennifer Bailey, WCPL’s director of marketing and communications.
Acting on a recommendation from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Warren County Public Library has been closed since March 15 and currently plans to remain closed until April 6. All library programming has been put on pause until mid-April.
Despite that, the library has continued to offer services, such as lifting the cap on monthly downloads and waiving late fees for patrons. The Warren County Public Library At Home resource page is its latest effort.
After local schools announced closures, Bailey said, library staff set to work developing a guide with activities to help parents bridge the gap. Staff members have also been creating social media posts to share on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages that recommend new authors or advertise online resources to learn new skills.
Local teachers have also been sharing recipes, workouts and dance moves through videos they’ve shared online with students stuck at home by school closures.
Among them is Bowling Green Independent School District music teacher Kelley Wiggins, who recently took to her Facebook – decked out in her Purples gear – to lead a singalong for her students.
Between the district’s five elementary schools, she’s now teaching 1,500 students online, she said.
“It’s been very different, but you know, you’ve still got to have fun,” Wiggins said.
With schools closed, Wiggins said she hopes parents can take more time to be with their families and that students use it as an opportunity to be creative.
She’s encouraged students to hop in place while singing the alphabet, make up a silly dance with a family member or tap out a rhythm on some pots and pans from the kitchen.
“We’re just trying to get the kids to be creative, and that’s what the arts are all about.”
Keeping students on a busy schedule filled with fun activities can help keep their minds off disturbing coronavirus news, according to Tanner Steelman, a counselor with Bowling Green Independent Schools.
When it comes to discussing COVID-19 with children, Steelman recommends age-appropriate and accurate information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer guidelines for talking to kids about the virus and ways to address common questions available online at bit.ly/39r2DT8.
Both local school systems are also continuing to offer counseling during school closures.
Bowling Green Independent School District counselors can be reached by calling 270-599-1610.
Warren County Public Schools counselors can be contacted through a district website available at bit.ly/2UFwjGR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.