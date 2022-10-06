Less than a week before he was to be tried on criminal charges that included two sodomy counts, a Bowling Green man was alleged to have tried to persuade one of the alleged victims not to testify.
Tanner E. Bowles, 29, faces a charge of tampering with a witness as the result of a phone conversation he is accused of having with one of the women named as a victim in the other case.
According to an arrest citation, Detective Alex Wright of the Bowling Green Police Department monitored a number of phone calls Bowles made from Warren County Regional Jail, including one from Sept. 23 in which he spoke to one of two women identified as victims in a 2021 criminal case against Bowles.
During the two-minute conversation, Bowles asked the woman if “they (tried) to contact you” and the woman said there was a message in her inbox days earlier, with Wright saying in the citation that she contacted the woman to update her on court information regarding the sodomy case against Bowles and another case in which she is a witness.
“Tanner makes statements like ‘you planning on coming to mine?’ and ‘I’d rather you wouldn’t’ ... and ‘I’d just rather you wouldn’t, you know,’ ” the citation said.
The woman responded by saying, “Well yeah but I wish you wouldn’t have done what you did,” according to the citation.
A preliminary hearing on the witness tampering charges was set to take place Wednesday in Warren District Court, but was postponed and the case reset for a status hearing Oct. 26.
Bowles had been scheduled to face a jury trial Sept. 27 on two counts of first-degree sodomy and a count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
The charges are based on allegations from two women who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Bowles after using drugs and losing consciousness, according to court records.
The case did not go to trial on that date and remains pending in Warren Circuit Court.
