Jurors at the trial of Tracy Boyd heard for the first time Friday morning from a witness who claimed to have bought heroin from Boyd.
The trial for Boyd, 53, who is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime, entered its third day of testimony on Friday.
Prosecutors are seeking to hold Boyd responsible for the overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, in his Parkhurst Drive apartment, while Dobring, 38, was found dead two days later in Louisville.
Jurors heard Friday from Michael Glenn, a Florida resident originally from Bowling Green, who testified that he bought heroin from Boyd on a daily basis during the summer of 2019.
Glenn said he was introduced to Boyd through a mutual acquaintance, and usually obtained his drugs directly from Boyd, meeting him at an apartment that Glenn said he understood belonged to Boyd's uncle.
Glenn testified that he remembered seeing Scott Bernauer at the apartment. Bernauer has pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide in relation to Kinkade's death.
"I would describe (Bernauer) as being Tracy's errand boy," Glenn said.
According to Glenn, he had a falling out with Boyd sometime after the beginning of July 2019, when Glenn's wife rented a truck for Boyd to use and the truck had been repossessed.
Shortly afterward, Glenn said he checked into a Lexington rehab facility and moved with his wife to Florida, where he has remained sober.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner went over some text messages that appeared on Glenn's phone during the summer of 2019.
Glenn went over a series of text messages he sent to Stephanie Silvano to arrange to buy drugs from her.
Glenn said Friday that he bought fentanyl once from Silvano.
"Tracy was out of town and I was told if I needed anything to go to (Silvano)," Glenn said.
Silvano has also pleaded guilty to reckless homicide stemming from Kinkade's death along with multiple drug trafficking counts. She and Bernauer await sentencing.
Glenn testified that he only used fentanyl once and that Boyd did not wish to be associated with the drug, which is lethal in small doses.
"Tracy was very, very against (fentanyl)," Glenn said. "He didn't want it nowhere near anybody ... he didn't want to kill off his clientele."
The cross-examination from Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, challenged Glenn's timeline of drug use.
Glenn said he had met Boyd in the summer of 2019, but also said he started buying heroin from Boyd on his birthday in May.
Glenn also said he believed he bought fentanyl from Silvano sometime in July 2019, but clarified his answer to say it may have occurred earlier when Simpson brought up that Silvano was in jail at the time.
Simpson also asked questions about the end of Glenn's association with Boyd, getting Glenn to acknowledge that he and his wife essentially stole money from Boyd meant to pay for a rental truck to finance their relocation.
"That was the only way we knew to get out of the relationship," Glenn said.
Pressed for answers on how Glenn got in touch with Boyd to buy drugs, Glenn said he would send text messages. Asked by Simpson where those messages were, Glenn said he would also simply drive to the apartment.
Simpson also asked Glenn whether he agreed with the notion that a drug user who knowingly takes fentanyl is to blame for overdosing, and Glenn's answer evolved.
"I think it'd be on the person who sold it to them, but it takes two to tango," Glenn said, later answering a follow-up question from Simpson by responding that the blame falls on the user.
Detective cross-examined Thursday afternoon
Detective Rick Bessette of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force had his work challenged Thursday during cross-examination by Simpson.
Before being questioned by Simpson, Bessette acknowledged on the witness stand while examined by Turner that police typically attempt to conduct multiple controlled buys while building a case against a suspect, but only one controlled buy took place before police arrested Silvano and then Boyd.
"This was a particular case where we didn't have the time because we had a deceased victim from a substance that was in our community, and time was of the essence to locate that supply as fast as possible," Bessette said during questioning by Turner.
During questioning from Simpson, Bessette acknowledged that the controlled buy involving Kinkade buying a half-gram of heroin from Silvano for $100 did not result in the police collecting either the drugs or the money the task force provided for the deal.
Simpson asked Bessette whether that meant the controlled buy did not go well, and Bessette said the effort still managed to go to plan.
Jurors heard testimony that a man on a bicycle took part in the deal with Silvano and Kinkade, and listened to audio of detectives briefing Kinkade after the controlled buy, during which Kinkade asked whether detectives followed the man on the bicycle afterward.
Bessette at first said detectives did not track the man on the bicycle before quickly confiding to Kinkade that they did.
Simpson asked Bessette why police did not simply follow the man on the bicycle and stop him in an effort to obtain more information.
Bessette said detectives saw the man go into nearby Phenix Place Apartments but did not see which unit he entered, testifying that police did not want to draw unwanted attention to their surveillance.
"We couldn't alert anyone else to our plan at that moment," Bessette said.
After Silvano's arrest, she was taken to The Medical Center after claiming that she swallowed a bag of drugs in her possession.
Bessette interviewed Silvano at the hospital in the presence of her attorney, and she provided information to the detective that he relayed to investigators in the field, who were surveilling an apartment on Old Morgantown Road near the site of the controlled buy.
Silvano remained hospitalized for 11 days, and never passed any bag of drugs through her system.
Bessette said he had not heard Boyd's name in any drug investigation prior to speaking with Silvano, and investigators attempted to "keep eyes on" a property that Silvano alleged was a place where Boyd sold drugs, but law enforcement was scrambling to get people over to the scene and did not have enough information to attempt to obtain a search warrant for the address that night.
"We just couldn't keep anybody out there for a significant amount of time," Bessette said.
On Nov. 27, 2019, Bessette's immediate supervisor at the Bowling Green Police Department, which assigned him to the drug task force, made him aware of an anonymous tip from South Central Kentucky Crimestoppers that alleged Ben Deboer sold the drugs that caused Kinkade's death.
Bessette testified another detective followed up on the tip.
Simpson told Bessette that Deboer was first interviewed by police in March 2020 and asked him if he was surprised at the amount of time that had passed between receiving the tip and the interview.
Bessette was also asked about the tip never being presented as evidence to a grand jury.
"It's surprising," Bessette said. "We received a lot of tips and we do our best ot investigate those tips...that tip came from someone who said they heard it from somebody who said they knew somebody."
Simpson asked Bessette whether police had any way to prove where the drugs that caused Kinkade's death actually came from, and the detective said they relied on the information they received.
"You're relying on the word of addicts who are known to lie to you?" Simpson asked in response.
The trial resumes Wednesday.
