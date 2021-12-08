When he spoke to Western Kentucky University faculty and staff during the Convocation in August, President Timothy Caboni addressed the big red elephant in the room.
Compared to its peer institutions, WKU had work to do to make its pay more competitive, with many senior faculty and staff reporting salary “compression” issues – essentially that their wages had not kept up with even what less experienced employees make.
With that in mind, Caboni introduced his fix, or at least a modest first step toward a fix.
“Let me be clear: We will have a 2% raise pool this year. Because of your performance, because of the investment from the state legislature and because of a modest tuition increase, we are able to provide this pool,” Caboni said.
Caboni told faculty and staff gathered in WKU’s Van Meter Hall at the time that WKU was “committed to continuing this progress,” in the years to come “regularly and consistently.”
But now, as faculty and staff look forward to a 1.5% salary increase effective Jan. 1, many campus administrators are set to see much bigger pay raises, provided they win final approval from the university’s Board of Regents on Friday.
Administrators cash in
Some of the largest jumps in pay are listed under the “reclassification” action, which occurs when “an employee’s job title, salary grade and/or salary are changed as the result of a material increase in duties/responsibilities.”
These actions can be found on pages 34 through 36 of the lengthy personnel items document.
Some of the biggest raises for administrators are as high as 35% or 50%.
Among the biggest proposed pay increases is for Ronald G. Wilson, WKU’s associate vice president of philanthropy and alumni engagement. His pay would rise from $82,944 to $124,992 under the proposed changes, translating to a 50% salary increase.
James E. Clark, a senior associate athletic director of external relations with the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, also tends toward the top of the list. Clark’s pay would jump from $92,361.60 to $125,000, or a 35% increase.
The personnel items also include substantial increases in pay for vice presidents and directors across the university’s communications and marketing divisions, athletics and within the president’s office. Jennifer Breiwa Smith, WKU’s executive director of government and external relations, would see her salary rise from $64,464 to $90,000, for example.
These raises for campus administrators are up for final approval by WKU’s Board of Regents on Friday.
The personnel actions previously won approval from the board’s Finance and Budget Committee and will be up for a full vote by the regents Friday, WKU spokesman Jace Lux said.
“All personnel actions are subject to board approval,” Lux told the Daily News.
“The Finance and Budget Committee discussed the recommended personnel actions with the full board at their October committee meetings, at which time board members were able to seek further clarification about any of the proposed actions. Finance and Budget Committee members had the opportunity to remove any of the actions from the list, or reject the list altogether. Following that discussion, the recommendations were approved by the Finance and Budget Committee, and per university policy, were placed on the December board agenda as a consent agenda item. Friday’s meeting will be the first opportunity for the full board to vote on the proposed actions. The board still has the opportunity to remove any item from the consent agenda,” Lux said.
‘For those who don’t
like this, too bad’
Routine personnel actions documenting faculty reappointments or reassignments, for example, normally sail through and win the approval of the regents with little to no discussion.
But during the board’s committee meetings Oct. 22, the agenda item spurred spirited comments from Caboni and WKU Staff Regent David Brinkley.
Addressing the board, Caboni described the changes as the latest result of WKU’s Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, an initiative the university began this year to offer senior employees voluntary buyouts to cut personnel costs. The offers included lump sums of up to $100,000 with supplemental benefits to help employees younger than 65 buy health insurance.
“The outcome of this was not reducing faculty and staff,” Caboni said at the October board meeting. “The outcome of this was creating opportunities to reimagine, rethink and reorganize in a way that improved our processes and created career ladders for our staff, rewarded performers and helped us reassemble ourselves in ways that were better.”
Caboni insisted the salary adjustments align with market demands, good human resources practices and “the letter of the law.”
“For those who don’t like this, too bad,” Caboni said. “This is the future. We’re going to be nimble. We’re going to be quick. We’re going to be innovative, and we’re going to do things that are in the best interest of the institution.”
However, a more comprehensive university salary study – with the stated goal of creating “updated salary structures, administration and guidelines” and modernizing pay practices that were established “more than 10 years ago and have not kept up with market fluctuations” – remains ongoing.
Its findings and implementation strategy won’t be released until sometime in the winter of 2022, the study’s official website said.
When the Daily News submitted a preliminary request for the faculty and staff compensation study Nov. 10, WKU General Counsel Andrea Anderson wrote back in an email “If you want to check back in February, I should have a fairly accurate estimated completion date.”
staff regent included
in salary increases
WKU Staff Regent David Brinkley – who directs the university’s public broadcasting initiatives – is included in the raises up for approval Friday.
The personnel actions provide that Brinkley’s salary will increase from $95,172 to $120,600, pending the regents’ approval Friday. The proposed pay raise amounts to a more than 26% increase to his current salary.
Citing the “conflict,” Brinkley abstained from voting on the personnel items during the Oct. 22 meeting, which came before the board’s Budget and Finance Committee, a committee Brinkley serves on as part of his duties as staff regent.
Still, Brinkley ardently defended the raises listed under the personnel items presented to the board, which also included raises for several staff members he oversees.
Brinkley defended the changes, responding to those he described as critics on the internet. Like Caboni, Brinkley said the changes will create a ladder for staff to aspire to and progress through. In recent years, Brinkley said, his division has worked to cut costs and increase efficiencies.
“A couple of (fiscal years) ago we were spending 63% on salary and fringe, of all of our expenditures,” Brinkley told the board. “In (fiscal year) 2022, that number is 50%. So not only have we reduced the amount of our percentage going toward salary and fringe, we’ve streamlined the other ways that we were spending money to allow that to happen. The most important part of that is that we did it with no new university money.”
Brinkley said the changes did not require him to request any additional funds, and that “the design of all of this was something in line with what the staff has been concerned about.”
“I’m not talking about our staff,” Brinkley said. “I’m talking about rewarding existing talent. … We wanted to demonstrate that that could happen and also be able to attract new talent.”
Brinkley commented on other departmental shake-ups, including WKU’s athletics and philanthropy divisions that have gone through similar changes.
“These restructures are about using resources that are already there and finding ways to streamline funding that may have been misappropriated in the past and reward people,” Brinkley said. “I want to stress that it’s not always the university’s responsibility to come up with an additional amount of money just because an area needs it. Areas need to be empowered themselves, and that’s what they’re doing.”