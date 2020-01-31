Western Kentucky University is launching a Greek Life Review Committee to gain insight into the strengths and deficiencies within its 34 Greek organizations.
The announcement came a few months after WKU received some backlash for not disciplining Alpha Xi Delta, Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega after three videos surfaced showing members using a racial slur while singing a song.
These incidents, however, were not the “catalyst” for the committee, according to Dr. Lynne Holland, committee co-leader and dean of students.
“It’s real tempting to conflate what transpired earlier within Greek Life with the self assessment. But … it has been my intent to conduct self assessments of all the functional units,” Holland said. “My emphasis is on us periodically … asking ourselves: Are we doing what we say that we’re supposed doing? So it just so happens that the incidents that transpired earlier gives us an opportunity (to do so), but we were going to be doing this anyway.”
After the first two videos were discovered, Student Government Association member Symone Whalin led a protest and crafted a bill to remove Alpha Xi from Greek Affairs, which passed 24-7 but was eventually vetoed by the Executive Committee.
“I think they feel as if it’s definitely needed now because students finally are using their voices against the actions of the Greek Life,” Whalin said.
But Whalin said she is skeptical that formation of the committee will prevent future similar occurrences because the university’s decision to direct discipline to the parent organizations is the real problem.
“It’s another reactive committee instead of a proactive committee. I believe that the administration has in place proactive measures like the Greek Symposium in order to inform Greek Life, but the way (discipline) is handled is the problem.”
Whalin explained that implementation of racial policies and providing new members of Greek Life with information about the history of racism on campus could be helpful.
Ideas like these are exactly what the committee plans to explore, according to Media Relations Director Bob Skipper.
“(The committee) will include students who are both in the Greek system and those who are not, to kinda take a look at the values our fraternities and sororities have, and should aspire to have. And maybe work with those organizations to help them understand how their actions, how their words, might affect other people,” Skipper said.
Although the committee is in its early stages, Holland says the focus will be on 12 functional areas that ensure fraternities and sororities are in compliance with Counseling and Student Affairs standards.
The areas include mission; program and services; student learning, development and success; assessment; access, equity, diversity and inclusion; leadership, management and supervision; human resources; collaboration and communication; ethics, law and policy; financial resources; technology; and facilities and infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.