Gwynn Henderson
Buy Now

Gwynn Henderson (sitting, middle) has been {span id=”docs-internal-guid-8a06e0b6-7fff-673c-740f-d3514af93ba9”}{span}given the 2023 Distinguished Achievement in Public Archaeology Award by the {span id=”docs-internal-guid-6fff0f56-7fff-b10c-ff5b-1471676c4243”}{span}Society for American Archaeology.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}

 Courtesy of Gwynn Henderson

Western Kentucky University’s Gwynn Henderson, education director for the Kentucky Archaeological Survey, has been given a national award recognizing her contributions to the field.

Recommended for you