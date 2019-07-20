Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY... * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 100 TO 108 DEGREES WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...MULTIPLE DAYS OF HEAT INDICES NEAR OR ABOVE 105 DEGREES COULD HAVE A CUMULATIVE IMPACT ON SOME INDIVIDUALS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. THE EXTENDED PERIOD OF HIGH HEAT AND HUMIDITY CAN WORSEN THE EFFECTS OF HEAT STRESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, STAY IN AIR-CONDITIONING, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&