With widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until the middle of next year, Western Kentucky University announced this week that it will cancel its usual spring break, opting instead to end the semester one week early.
WKU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cheryl Stevens announced the decision in a campus message Tuesday as a recommendation from a campus reopening taskforce.
“The Big Red Restart Academic Affairs and Inquiry Taskforce met last week and agreed that the spring 2021 semester should be scheduled without the usual spring break week in order to minimize the possibility of a COVID-19 flare-up on campus,” Stevens wrote in the message.
Classes for the spring semester will begin Jan. 19 following Martin Luther King Jr. Day and end one week early, Stevens wrote. Final examinations will fall during the week of April 26-30, but the format of those exams has not been determined, she wrote.
Commencement celebrations honoring fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates are planned for the weekend of April 30 to May 1. Commencement celebrations for spring 2020 graduates, which were disrupted by the pandemic, will instead take place May 7-8.
Asked about students’ preferences for spring semester classes, whether they be completely in-person, remote or a mix of both, Stevens cited a recent survey that drew responses from some 2,000 students.
“Most had a preference for one or the other but were OK with a mix of modalities. Bottom line is that we should be offering a reasonable mix to accommodate student preferences,” Stevens wrote in an email to the Daily News.
Asked about how faculty can specify which format they want to teach in next semester, Stevens wrote: “Faculty have been informed by their respective department chairs and heads to review their spring course offerings and indicate any changes to the course modalities to be updated in the schedule.”
Spring semester registration begins Oct. 19.
Since July 1, WKU has reported a running total of 675 COVID-19 cases, according to its online case dashboard at wku.edu/healthyonthehill.
The number may well be higher given that data from the Barren River District Health Department is not consistently available.
Similarly, the University of Kentucky announced last month that it would forego its own spring break. A university news release said the change is meant to encourage students to remain on campus as much as possible to avoid spreading COVID-19.
