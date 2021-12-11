Western Kentucky University commencement celebrations and activities were canceled Saturday in the wake of a tornado that tore through Bowling Green early Saturday morning.
Crews at WKU were working to assess the damage and restore temporary power to facilities, WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a statement Saturday.
“This work is very much ongoing,” Caboni said. “Preliminary assessments indicate that primary structures on campus were largely spared from significant damage.”
Although Caboni initially announced in his statement that at least one student had been killed, WKU spokesman Jace Lux issued a correction and later told the Daily News that the death was instead believed to be a close relative of the student.
"Information is still arriving," Lux said Saturday morning. "Currently, WKU is not aware of any fatalities within the WKU student body."
Residence halls remained open Saturday as Caboni urged students to "take your time" and to contact their loved ones.
Caboni added that crews on campus have been working to assess the damage, establish temporary power, restore campus networks and phone lines and restart basic operations.
A more extensive evaluation will take some time, Caboni said. Repair and cleanup efforts will unfold in the coming days and weeks, he said.
“The significance of this event will remain with us forever,” Caboni said. “Please take care of yourselves and your friends and spend a little more time with those you love during the holiday break. To our students traveling home soon: residence halls will not close today as we originally planned: take your time.”
To WKU staff, Caboni said: “Thanks to all of you working hard to serve our students on campus, provide counseling services and manage our facilities. Together we have faced other challenges, and I have no doubt that the Hilltopper spirit that pulls us together in times of crisis will also bring us through this one.”