Kentucky educators will be able to take advantage of a new discount offered for graduate courses at Western Kentucky University this summer – an opportunity that could help them adapt to the new normal of remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
WKU said the discount will be available to anyone with a Kentucky teaching license. This summer, courses will be priced at $325 per credit hour, a $282-per-hour discount compared to the standard graduate tuition and $90 cheaper than the built-in discount for educators. The summer discount does not apply to courses in the university’s education doctoral program, however.
Corinne Murphy, dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, described the discount as a way to thank educators who’ve pushed themselves in recent weeks to offer high-quality remote learning under unprecedented circumstances.
“I’ve never seen a community come together the way that our education community has come together,” she told the Daily News.
With the economic fallout the virus has unleashed, Murphy also hopes the discount will offer educators and their families some flexibility as they advance their own educations.
By taking advantage of the discount, teachers and education leaders taking WKU classes will also have access to special topics courses focusing on nontraditional instruction, the technical term for the at-home learning Kentucky’s K-12 students are currently experiencing.
“The sudden transition to NTI across the state presented challenges for our school systems, teachers and students, and they have stepped up to meet that challenge,” Murphy said in a university news release. “This program builds on WKU’s strong history of educating educators and helping them prepare students – our most precious resource – to be the future of our commonwealth.”
– More information is available online at wku.edu/cebs/educatordiscount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.