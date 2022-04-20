The Western Kentucky University Dance Company will once again perform in front of a live audience as it presents its spring show, “Evening of Dance,” Thursday through Sunday at the Russell Miller Theatre.
The show, choreographed by WKU dance faculty and guest artists, will be performed by the WKU Dance Company.
Sophia Jones, a sophomore dance major and member of the dance company, said this is the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that they have had a full year of in-person performances.
“It’s a really exciting experience, and we are excited to be back on stage in front of a live audience,” she said.
The WKU Dance Company puts on two performances a year.
Jones said the fall performance was a character show, and the theme was Candyland. The spring performance is more of a concert-style show.
“It’s like what professional dance companies put on,” she said. “It’s serious, but also very interesting to watch.”
Many styles of music will be featured during the performance, including classical, pop, lighthearted and abstract. The dance company will display its talents through a mix of ballet, jazz, modern and tap dance.
The dance company has been putting in a lot of time preparing for the show, and Jones said members have been rehearsing since January.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at wku.showare.com. The cost is $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
A digital on-demand concert will be May 9-14. To purchase tickets for the on-demand concert, which are $12, go to http://bit.ly/EOD22.