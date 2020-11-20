The Western Kentucky University dance program will present “WinterDance 2020: A Digital Showcase” in a virtual setting this year.
The performance will be streamed online in order for audience members and student dancers to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show will be available for the public to view online Dec. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 5 and 6 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are free and available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/42624. However, the department is asking for a $10 donation from viewers.
“We are accepting and asking for donations as we are a true nonprofit organization,” WKU Department of Theatre & Dance marketing coordinator Rachel Cato said. “Donations will go to supporting these students who have worked so hard to put this dance together.”
Cato said The WKU Dance Company will perform new faculty-choreographed works that are well-suited for our digital world.
The event will capture the diverse genres that the WKU dance program offers through jazz, tap, ballet, modern, contemporary and dance film choreographies.
“There is no particular theme this year,” WKU dance department assistant professor Meghen McKinley said. “Normally we have a Christmas theme, but given the circumstances we wanted our choreographers to do their own independent work. That gave our dancers the opportunity to go through all of this with us.”
For the past semester, students in the dance program have been following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while they prepare for the winter dance.
Not only have they practiced social distancing and worn masks, but studio use has been limited and they also had to sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the classroom.
“They have been extremely excited, and they are just a group of brilliant students,” McKinley said. “They are very aware of the current circumstances, and they are very appreciative to even have this opportunity. They are ready to perform regardless of a live audience being present.”
McKinley said the seniors in the dance have been especially appreciative and that the group has already finished one night of filming the performance.
