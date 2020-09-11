Western Kentucky University ended the third week of its campus reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic with 74 new positive cases reported between Tuesday and Thursday.
“We continue to refine our Healthy on the Hill implementation,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a campus message Monday, adding that the university would begin reporting running case totals twice weekly every Tuesday and Friday.
“On these days we will make updates as soon as our local health partners make information available. As a result, posting times will continue to vary. I appreciate the collaboration of our COVID-19 Task Force, our COVID-19 Response Team and our local health partners to collect and provide transparent and timely information,” Caboni said.
WKU reports COVID-19 cases through an online dashboard found at wku.edu/healthyonthehill/reporting/dashboard.
The update Friday afternoon put the running total of coronavirus cases within WKU’s campus community at 565 since July 1, and that figure includes cases that are deemed no longer active. The number could be higher given that it does not include data from the Barren River District Health Department due to a recent system upgrade.
Through its partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health, the university conducted 531 viral tests between Tuesday and Thursday.
Of the 74 new cases reported during that period, 71 were students and three were faculty, staff or on-campus contractor cases.
The online dashboard’s next scheduled update will be Tuesday.
