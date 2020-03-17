Hoping to contain Kentucky's coronavirus outbreak, Western Kentucky University will extend distance learning through the remainder of the spring semester, President Timothy Caboni announced Tuesday.
"We strongly encourage all students who can go home to do so. Very limited University housing will remain open for the remainder of the semester; and only for those students who demonstrate the need to remain on campus a Request for Exemption to Remain in University Housing form will be available soon," Caboni wrote in his announcement.
"We will have more information about move-out plans in the next 48 hours, along with a refund schedule for housing and dining. Please, do not begin to move out on your own without coordination with your hall director. It’s important that we work together to strategically facilitate this movement in order to maximize social distancing," Caboni wrote.
All spring commencement events are postponed, Caboni added.
"Rest assured we will celebrate appropriately and honor our students’ extraordinary work and achievements at a future date. We will confer degrees in May, ensuring students graduate on time and are prepared to enter the workforce or continue into their graduate work as planned," Caboni wrote.
Previously, WKU planned to extend its spring break through March 22 and then suspend in-person in favor of “alternative delivery” methods through April 5.
In the meantime, faculty planned to transition to alternate instruction formats, which WKU President Timothy Caboni said could take the form of online assignments, lectures delivered via video conferencing technology or other options.
Students were encouraged to remain home, though WKU previously said residence halls would open as planned on Sunday, March 15 to provide a safe place for students to go. WKU spokesman Bob Skipper previously told the Daily News that closing residence halls altogether was not on the table.
The move follows a similar decision by the University of Kentucky.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that UK students were asked to move out of their residence halls after in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the spring semester.
UK President Eli Capilouto announced that the university would move to online or alternative course delivery formats beginning March 23.
It marked a shift from UK’s previous plans to use online instruction for the two weeks following its spring break this week, the Herald-Leader reported. Capilouto reportedly said the change was motivated by “a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the tide of this disease.”
Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond also announced Tuesday that it is finishing the semester in an online-only format.
"All instruction will be delivered remotely beginning March 23, through the end of the semester for spring 2020 courses. EKU online courses (eCampus) will continue to follow their original schedule," the university said in a news release. "Students should expect to hear from faculty by Wednesday, March 18, about the extension of remote instruction until the end of the 2020 spring semester."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.