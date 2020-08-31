After the success it saw this summer in offering Kentucky teachers a discount for graduate coursework, Western Kentucky University is extending the discount for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
The change means that any educator with a license to teach in Kentucky can take graduate courses for $350 per credit hour. That’s down from the previous rate of $415 per credit hour, “which makes us one of the lowest in the state,” said Corinne Murphy, dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences.
The discount gives Kentucky educators a greater value while they pursue professional development that could help them work toward a rank change or distinguish themselves as a national board certified teacher, Murphy said.
The change coincides with a revamped master’s degree WKU has been developing that allows teachers more choice about how they specialize their advanced degree, Murphy said.
“The world is their oyster as to how they build that second half of the master’s degree,” Murphy said, adding that the discount also applies to online graduate courses.
After rolling out a similar rate discount over the summer, Murphy said WKU’s teacher school is seeing more students.
“We’ve got 46 additional students than we normally have at this time,” she said.
More information about the new teacher discount is available online at wku.edu/cebs/educatordiscount.
