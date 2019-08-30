Low morale and a state-led review of Western Kentucky University’s academic programs dominated discussions Thursday during the first Faculty Senate meeting of the semester.
The meeting also introduced faculty to a slate of new officers charged with leading WKU’s faculty representative body – including political science professor Julie Shadoan, who will serve as senate chair this year. For Shadoan, it marked the third time she’s stepped into the role.
“I want this to be about your agenda,” Shadoan said, stressing that she wants to promote the faculty’s priorities during her regular meetings with campus leaders.
Much of the meeting was given over to hearing updates from faculty senators, Provost Cheryl Stevens and Claus Ernst, who represents faculty on WKU’s Board of Regents.
Among the reports was an update on how campus leaders are responding to faculty feedback captured in the 2018-19 Faculty Work Life Survey. The survey showed that a majority of 478 faculty respondents – 362 to be exact – rated their sense of faculty morale at WKU as either “poor” or “very poor.”
The survey also shows some level of dissatisfaction with the job WKU President Timothy Caboni is doing.
When asked about their confidence in Caboni’s leadership and their endorsement for his continuance as president, only 35 out of a total of 480 respondents to the question said they “strongly agree.”
Another 133, or roughly 27 percent, responded that they “agree.” As many as 155 were “neutral” on the question, 63 disagreed and 74 strongly disagreed.
A majority of the faculty respondents also disagreed with the statement that WKU’s Board of Regents makes academics a top priority. Out of 476 total responses, 132 selected “disagree” and 139 selected “strongly disagree.”
Over the summer, senate members have been meeting with Caboni and Stevens to discuss the results. The survey has also been sent to the Board of Regents for review.
Lauren McClain, a professor in WKU’s Department of Sociology and Criminology, thanked faculty for participating in the survey.
“You really all did speak with one voice on the Faculty Work Life Survey and I think that that was was heard,” she said, adding she hoped to see changes.
In other business, Stevens described a state initiative to conduct academic program evaluations across all of its universities.
WKU spent much of the last academic year conducting a comprehensive review of its programs, ultimately deciding to suspend 101 and transform or grow several others. However, the state effort does not overlap with last year’s review at all, Stevens said.
With the help of a consultant firm, Stevens said the state will collect universities’ data and compile a report slated to be released next spring. The report “identifies the cost of each academic program” and the “market value” with respect to things like student interest, and job outlook, among other factors.
Stevens said she was encouraged by the initiative in part because it is state-led and will help inform the university’s efforts to reinvent its academic offerings.
“It allows us to compare, to benchmark ourselves against other universities in the state,” she said. “I think that will be useful information.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.