Hoping to boost flu vaccinations on campus, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said Monday that WKU will offer flu shots for faculty, staff and students – including those who lack health insurance – at no charge.
Caboni described the effort as a way to fight coronavirus spread during the final five weeks of WKU’s fall semester.
“As we head into the last month before the Thanksgiving break, it is more important than ever before for you to get a flu shot. Because many symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 overlap, coupled with concerns over individuals simultaneously fighting both illnesses, WKU strongly encourages our faculty, staff and students to take this precautionary measure,” Caboni wrote.
Partnering with Graves Gilbert Clinic, which operates the university’s health center, WKU will offer flu shots to faculty, staff, students and their family members age 18 and older. Pediatric consultation is recommended for patients under 18, Caboni said. Employees and their spouses or partners who participate in the WKU Health Plan are also incentivized to get their seasonal flu shot.
“While most insurance plans include coverage for influenza vaccines, for students or part-time employees not covered by insurance, the immunizations will be provided at no charge. Please bring your WKU ID and insurance card to the immunization site of your choice,” Caboni wrote.
Drive-through immunizations will be made available until Oct. 31 at the Graves Gilbert Clinic at 201 Park St. or at the Family Care Center at 2724 Nashville Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walk-ins are available at the campus’ health services clinic Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Graves Gilbert Clinic also offers flu shots seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Nashville Road location.
WKU is also offering pop-up vaccination events on the following days and locations:
- Oct. 27; near Centennial Mall, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 28; Potter College Fall Festival near Cherry Hall, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 29; near Hardin Planetarium, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
