Western Kentucky University’s Interfraternity Council postponed its annual Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser for sexual assault prevention Friday due to “logistical reasons.”
IFC President Tate McClard said the event was originally set for Thursday, but it was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather that struck the region Thursday evening.
McClard said the event was then postponed again after the council learned that many participants from the 14 fraternities at WKU could not make the event due to their Friday classes.
“A lot of our fraternity men who were walking wouldn’t be able to on a Friday due to different class schedules,” McClard said. “This decision was made by the council as a whole on Thursday night at 9 p.m. We wanted to make sure the decision would be as beneficial as possible for Hope Harbor.”
All proceeds from the annual event go to Hope Harbor of Bowling Green, a nonprofit crisis counseling center that provides services to victims of sexual assault and their families and friends.
Fraternity men pay a fee to participate in the event in which they walk a mile around campus in red high heels.
The postponement of the fundraiser comes weeks after WKU student and former Sigma Nu fraternity member Ben Massingille, 21, of Tompkinsville, was arrested by the WKU Police Department on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
The charges stem from an incident Feb. 27 at the Sigma Nu fraternity house on Center Street. Massingille is free on a $25,000 cash bond, and the case has since been sent to a grand jury.
The situation has caused outrage throughout the campus and region.
On Tuesday, the Cancel Rape Culture Coalition sponsored a march in downtown Bowling Green to call for a change in social attitudes that allow sexual assault to pervade. The march was a direct response to the alleged sexual assault at the Sigma Nu house.
McClard insisted that the IFC fundraiser will “100% still be on” sometime within the next few weeks on either a Tuesday or Thursday (weather permitting), which will correlate better with the schedules of participants.
McClard said the event was created more than 10 years ago to showcase men putting themselves “in the shoes of women” who suffer from sexual assault.
There are more than 150 fraternity men committed to participate in the Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes event.
McClard said the extra time will be used to get more fraternity men to participate. The council is now aiming to have more than 200 people be a part of the walk.
The IFC president said some sororities are even sponsoring walkers as a way to garner more support for Hope Harbor.
WKU IFC also held a pizza benefit night Wednesday at Donatos where all proceeds went to Hope Harbor.
