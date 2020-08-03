Facing a campus reopening Aug. 24, and with Gov. Andy Beshear anticipating a larger number of COVID-19 deaths this month compared to last, Western Kentucky University hosted an online forum Monday to share its plans with students and their families.
Joined by Graves Gilbert Clinic CEO Chris Thorn, a panel of WKU administrators took to Facebook Live to share new details about the return of in-person classes. Campus division leaders broadly discussed and responded to questions about testing and contact tracing, quarantine procedures for on-campus students, housing and dining services, online learning and the requirement that returning students wear masks and social distance.
WKU President Timothy Caboni set the tone at the top of the live-streamed forum.
In the five months since WKU closed its campus and sent most students home to avert COVID-19 outbreaks, “our faculty and our staff have been working tirelessly to create a place for your young people to come and have a WKU experience,” Caboni said.
“Now, it’s going to be a little bit different than it was last year, but we know that for us to be successful and meet our institutional mission we’re going to have to, No. 1, learn to live beside this virus,” he said.
“To parents and to students, a lot of folks have worked really hard to get us to this place. Now it’s on each one of us to be able to continue it,” Caboni said. “If you heard one thing from me today, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and socially distance, and that means the entire time you’re here.”
Masks and
Social Distance Rules
When students return to campus this month, WKU will offer in-person and online instruction, aided in part by a decision to waive a distance learning course fee of $150 per credit hour.
For students who attend in-person classes, the expectation will be that they wear masks or face coverings – even while they’re socially distancing in classrooms.
WKU Emergency Manager David Oliver said this is to prevent exposure events. WKU staff have also been working to modify classrooms to reduce their capacity and more easily comply with social distancing guidelines.
“We’re having everybody wear a mask at all times in the classrooms,” Oliver said. “Our goal with that is that if someone does test positive that’s been in class, there should not be a contact. … That’s why it’s very important to maintain that social distance in everything that we do, as well as wear a mask.”
Most students will be required to wear masks or face coverings, but there will be some exemptions based on a student’s pre-existing health conditions that may make wearing a mask inadvisable.
If that’s the case, students are asked to request an exemption through the university’s Student Accessibility Resource Center, and WKU will assist students on a case-by-case basis.
WKU Dean of Students Lynne Holland asked students who need an accommodation to email her at lynne.holland@wku.edu for questions about the process.
For all other students on campus, the expectation will be to wear a mask, campus leaders said.
When asked about the penalty if students refuse to wear them, Caboni said faculty will be empowered to ask students to comply with the mask rule, and if they do not, potentially drop students from their classes.
Holland said the university will have a tiered process to “assist a student” in encouraging them to practice mask use.
“It’s real simple. We just want everybody to wear a mask,” Caboni said. “We don’t want to have to have those conversations. If you’re on campus in a building, put your mask on.”
Testing, Contact Tracing and Quarantine
Unlike the University of Kentucky, which on Monday began offering students and staff testing, WKU students will not have take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus this fall.
However, WKU will offer on-campus testing through Graves Gilbert Clinic, which runs its health services center. Testing will also be available through Graves Gilbert Clinic’s locations in Bowling Green.
Oliver outlined the criteria for testing: “Anyone that has symptoms that are similar to COVID-19 … If you’ve been in close contact with somebody who’s been tested positive for COVID-19, we think you definitely should get tested, and if you’ve been contacted by public health as part of contact tracing and they advise you or direct you to quarantine, we think that you should get tested there as well.”
This also includes if a physician writes an order for a test, Oliver said.
“Testing costs will be covered for faculty, staff and students throughout the public health emergency on campus,” Oliver said.
In any case, students will be asked to conduct self-administered health checks for COVID-19 symptoms before they show up for class each day. Oliver recommended students bring their personal thermometers to assist with this.
Contact tracing will also be a fixture of WKU’s return to in-person classes this fall, Oliver said. Contract tracers will contact any faculty, student or staff member who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, meaning within 6 feet of said person for at least 15 minutes.
WKU also has a plan to quarantine positive students, who will have the option to either return home, or if they live on campus, reside in designated spaces at the university.
Although WKU will launch an online “dashboard” for publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 cases at the university, administrators said WKU will not be able to disclose to parents whether their students are positive because of federal privacy law.
During their quarantine period, students will be supported by a designated WKU Housing and Residence Life coordinator specifically tasked with assisting quarantined students. Medical care will be provided by Graves Gilbert Clinic at its on-campus location or through telemedicine sessions with an on-call provider.
Aramark, the university’s dining services vendor, has developed an online system for on-campus, quarantined students to order meals delivered to their rooms by a staff member. Other essentials, including toiletries, that are found in on-campus stores will be available for delivery as well.
Housing and
Dining Services
Under WKU’s campus housing plan, residence halls will remain open even after Thanksgiving break beginning the week of Nov. 23 and they will remain open for students until they close in December.
Campus housing administrators said the university will plan to continue offering students a place to stay open – even classes need to pivot to online only.
“Our plan is to stay open, even if we do move online,” Associate Director for Housing and Residence Life Minnette Ellis said. “Our plan is to remain open, and we will not be providing any refunds. As to our contracts, it’s a semester at a time.”
That said, students can apply for housing exemptions if their classes for the fall have moved online. Students are asked to do this through their online housing portal, and they should hear back in three to five days.
Despite the pandemic, WKU’s dining locations will operate at their normal hours. Staff have been working to redesign dining venues to encourage social distancing and current seating capacity has been lowered to 25 percent of normal capacity, administrators said Monday.
Some of WKU’s busiest campus eateries will have online ordering options, and students will be offered to-go meals at every location to help prevent crowding.
Restaurants will remain open, even after Thanksgiving break, but if students don’t return to campus, they will be able to use their leftover meal plan allowance during the spring semester, campus leaders said.
