Ahead of its reopening Aug. 24, Western Kentucky University has a running total of 206 positive COVID-19 cases within its broader campus community throughout the region, as reported through an online dashboard Friday.
Through a case dashboard on WKU’s Healthy on the Hill website, WKU reports that – since July 1 – as many as 462 virus tests have been conducted for members of the university’s campus community.
According to the dashboard, that count “only includes confirmed tests completed for members of the WKU community by Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.”
Given that fact, the campus community’s positivity rate – meaning the number of positive cases divided by how many tests have been conducted – isn’t possible to determine because “WKU is not informed of the number of students, faculty or staff receiving a test from providers other than Med Center Health and Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU.”
“The data is not as clean as we would like it,” WKU spokesman Bob Skipper told the Daily News in a recent interview.
According to Skipper, the WKU community refers to university faculty and staff, on-campus contractors and also students who live off-campus in counties encompassed by the Barren River District Health Department.
On Friday, when the campus’ dashboard underwent its weekly update, the running total of positive COVID-19 cases rose from 187 the week prior to its current 206 total cases reported since July 1.
Through the university’s testing partners – Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health – 132 virus tests were performed between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13.
As many as 19 additional positive cases were reported during that period.
Of the total number of positives, 175 have been students, with 14 additional positive cases among students reported between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13.
A total of 31 WKU faculty, staff or on-campus contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1. Five cases among that group were reported over the course of last week.
The dashboard’s next scheduled update will take place Aug. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good morning. This is today's COVID-19 Dashboard from the KY Cabinet of Health and Human Services. Here are the current COVID-19 deaths by age group YTD for the entire state of Kentucky. Population approximately 4,500,000 people.
Deaths by age group:
0-9 yrs. old = 1 person
10-19 yrs. old = zero (0)
20-29 yrs. old = zero (0)
30-39 yrs. old = 6 persons
40-49 yrs. old = 17 persons
50-59 yrs. old = 54 persons
60-69 yrs. old = 135 persons
70-79 yrs. old = 200 persons
80+ yrs. old = 400 persons
49% of deaths are from 80+ yrs. old or greater
74% of deaths are from 70+ yrs. old or greater
90% of deaths are from 60+ yrs. old or greater
97% of deaths are from 50+ yrs old or greater
Total deaths YTD = 813 , which = 0.18% of the entire KY population
- only 1 person under the age of 30 yrs. old has died of COVID-19 in KY YTD
- which = 0.00002 % of the entire KY population
- only 24 people under the age of 50 yrs. old has died of COVID-19 in KY YTD
- which = 0.0005% of the entire KY population
I don't have all the other normal causal categories for death in KY, since that seems to not be taking place in our lives. No flu deaths, cancer, old age, heart congestion, auto accidents, etc. Although many people may be dying of boredom and BS.ds
So keep those masks on to retain that extra CO2 and diminish oxygen intact for you people with respiratory issues or elderly conditions
That is all. Reporting for the Eternal Virus Pandemic Network (Brent Rains)
Remember, we have nothing to fear but the Governor himself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.