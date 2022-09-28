Western Kentucky University recently crowned a decade of national recognition as a veteran-friendly campus with a top-50 ranking by the Military Times.
The Military Times is an independent news source that publishes an annual ranking of more than 300 schools across the nation, “Best for Vets.” This year, WKU was ranked 42nd overall and sixth in the Appalachia region.
The ranking continues a 10-year streak for WKU as one of the “Best for Vets” designees.
David Angle, a Veterans Upward Bound adult education specialist, has worked at WKU for about 15 years. He said he has noticed a visible shift in the past decade in the institution’s efforts to serve veterans.
He said the change is due to a small handful of highly active people involved in veterans services who were diligent in reaching out to higher-ups in the administration about the steps they would have to take to become truly “veteran-friendly.”
“Those people have taken heed and really listened to that,” Angle said. “It’s not just ‘We’re gonna be your buddy.’ It goes way beyond that.”
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, WKU is home to 821 students receiving aid from one of several GI Bill scholarships for veterans. That’s nearly 5% of the student population, compared to a national average of 3 to 4% veteran students.
In FY21, WKU paid out $2,775,254 to 391 recipients of tuition assistance through the Post-9/11 GI Bill, an average of $7,097 in financial help.
The Military Times rankings were weighted based on each school’s answers to a survey asking over 70 questions about its range of military-specific resources, level of financial aid offered to veterans or other military-connected students, general student success metrics, admissions and registration policies, human resources and other miscellaneous factors.
In previous years, the range of resources and financial aid were weighted most heavily. Under this methodology, WKU ranked 24th in the Military Times contest last year. However, this year overall student success – including metrics like retention and GPA – was given the highest weight.
WKU offers several military-focused programs and services to students who are veterans, active duty, reserve, National Guard or otherwise connected to military personnel.
Veterans Upward Bound helps prepare veterans who want to pursue higher education through free tutoring and academic refresher courses. The Student Veterans Alliance provides peer mentoring and additional scholarships. Military Student Services helps with resumes and job hunting. Textbooks for Troops gives free books to those who don’t already have a stipend or scholarship covering their cost.
WKU also pays attention to the smaller details, Angle said. For example, they have “safe rooms” where students can sit and be with other veterans. Faculty and staff are educated about the greater flexibility student veterans might need to deal with trauma.
“They might not make it to class sometimes because their PTSD flared up, and teachers need to be aware of that,” he said. “(The WKU administrators) try to put themselves in the shoes of veterans and know the scope and range of emotional needs they need to be successful on campus.”
There is room for improvement. WKU’s eastern counterpart, Eastern Kentucky University, placed ahead at 21st. Angle said he would like to see more of a “one-stop shopping” for student veterans, with a centralized building for all veteran services.
Kent Johnson, director of Military Student Services, said in a news release that the ranking is a testament to WKU’s veteran support system as well as the “quality educational experiences” provided to the student body as a whole.
“With this combination of top-notch academic programs and support services at WKU, military and veteran connected students can know that they are more than just a number,” Johnson said.