WKU names new Ogden College dean

Western Kentucky University has named David N. Brown – a physics professor who holds a leadership role at the University of Louisville – as the next dean of its Ogden College of Science and Engineering, effective July 1.
Brown, who is associate dean for graduate education in the College of Arts and Sciences at UofL, first came to UofL in 1996 as an assistant professor.
“David brings a wealth of experience in teaching, leadership and research that will serve WKU well,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a news release Tuesday announcing the hire. “His experience will allow us to continue to elevate the stature of the Ogden College and grow our portfolio of federally-sponsored research. This research is a crucial component to a WKU education as our students gain valuable, hands-on experience at the undergraduate level.”
Brown has chaired UofL’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and was the inaugural undergraduate program director in physics and astronomy. He is currently a professor of physics, associate dean for graduate education in the College of Arts and Science since 2018 and, most recently, serves concurrently as acting associate dean for research in the college.
In the news release, Brown said he was initially drawn to WKU while tagging along with his children to academic competitions in Bowling Green.
“As a parent, I accompanied my children to academic competitions on the Bowling Green campus and was impressed with the physical spaces, the dedication of many faculty, staff and students who volunteered at these events and the obvious pride the campus citizens showed in their work and in their surroundings,” Brown said.
Brown added that Ogden College “makes a real difference in Kentucky through discovery, teaching, learning and service. It is poised to become a leader in connecting Kentuckians’ curiosity and creativity with careers that matter now and in the future. My family and I are happy to join WKU and the Ogden team. I’m proud to be able to call myself a Hilltopper!”
Brown replaces interim Dean Greg Arbuckle, who is returning to a faculty position within the college.
