An accomplished concert artist, recitalist and opera singer who currently leads the University of North Alabama’s School of Arts as its founding executive director will become the next dean of Western Kentucky University’s Potter College of Arts and Letters.
WKU named Terrance Brown on Thursday as its pick to replace outgoing Potter College dean Larry Snyder, who will begin his retirement June 30.
Brown, a baritone who has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts and a Master of Music degrees from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in music from Samford University in Homewood, Ala.
“Dr. Brown has proven his leadership abilities and we are excited to see him apply those skills in guiding Potter College and working with our other academic leaders as we continue our progress toward the goals set in our comprehensive plan,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a news release. “He understands what it means to be student-centered and how to help students succeed.”
The release said Brown began his career at North Alabama University as a faculty member in 2010, ascending to chair the Music Department in 2015. He began his current stint as founding executive director of the university’s School of Arts in 2018.
Brown’s performance credits include Count Capulet in Charles Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette,” Sarastro in Mozart’s “Die Zauber Flöete” and Le Marquis in Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites.”
Brown was a voice instructor at Dillard University in New Orleans and is founder and president of the Walk With Me Foundation, which seeks to build up and conserve the performing arts. The foundation accomplishes this through educational outreach programs to primary and secondary schools, an arts scholarship for students facing financial hardships, research efforts and opera performances.
“The guiding principle for the institution continues to be built upon student-centered learning,” Brown said. “My role as dean will be to promote a culture of student success and to support faculty and staff to provide instructional innovation through traditional, experiential and distance learning platforms. The opportunity to build upon the great work of WKU’s predecessors and to serve the faculty, staff and students in (the Potter College of Arts and Letters) is the reason my family and I chose to become members of the Hilltopper family.”
