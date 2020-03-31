Bowling Green residents with limited or no wireless internet access may now use Wi-Fi hot spots that Western Kentucky University recently installed in two campus parking lots.
WKU said the hot spots are at the Park Street and Creason Street parking lots and will remain open to the public for the rest of the spring semester.
With local schools facing extended closures and WKU suspending in-person classes amid the state’s COVID-19 outbreak, the hot spots will help students continue to learn remotely.
“Internet access can be a challenge as schools and colleges have moved away from face-to-face classes and into online environments,” Greg Hackbarth, WKU’s assistant vice president for information technology services, said in a news release.
Users are asked to remain inside their vehicle while using the hot spots and maintain a safe social distance from others of at least 6 feet to help contain the spread of the virus.
“By making the internet available in these large parking lots, we hope members of the community can take advantage of the access while still practicing safe social distancing,” Hackbarth said.
Visitors to campus are asked to use the guest network. To join, users may open a web browser, visit any site and they will be taken to a splash page containing information about the network and WKU’s acceptable use policy. Guests must agree to the policy to join the network, according to the release.
