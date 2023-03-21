Mitchell Berman, a donor experience officer on Western Kentucky University’s philanthropy and alumni engagement staff, was arrested by city police earlier this month on a charge of first-degree strangulation.
According to an arrest citation, police assisting EMS on March 15 at a Canton Avenue address learned that a woman reported being choked by Berman, 40, of Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Police Department spoke to Berman at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital that night, saying that nothing physical occurred between him and his girlfriend.
Berman reported that his girlfriend suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has “episodes where she has trouble breathing and goes in and out of consciousness from time to time,” an arrest citation said.
Berman said he placed the woman in the shower because it helps bring her out of PTSD episodes and that he later called for an ambulance because she had trouble breathing, records show.
When police spoke with Berman’s girlfriend at the hospital, she said nothing happened and said of Berman “it was not his fault, and he is a good person,” the citation said.
A BGPD sergeant overheard the woman tell the doctor she had pain in her neck and chest area and that it felt like “he had ‘kind of choked me or something,’ ” records show.
When police spoke with her again, she “continued to say ‘don’t do anything, don’t get him in trouble,’ ” Berman’s arrest citation said.
WKU spokesman Jace Lux said in an email that the university was monitoring the situation, but otherwise would not comment on personnel matters per school custom.
Berman was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on March 16 and released on a $6,000 cash bond.
He has pleaded not guilty in Warren District Court and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
A status hearing in the case has been set for May 24.
A 2005 WKU graduate, Berman returned to the university in 2019 to work in philanthropy and alumni engagement as the assistant director of leadership annual giving. He assumed his current title in 2020.
